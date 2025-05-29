Why is Phillies vs Braves Game 2 rescheduled? All you need to know about the postponement

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves were set to play on Wednesday evening for the second game of their series at Citizens Bank Park. However, the weather wasn't great for conducting a game of baseball.

Due to inclement weather, the game has been postponed to Thursday, as part of a split day/night doubleheader.

What caused the postponement?

With player safety and fan experience in mind, the decision was made to postpone the game rather than attempt to play through the adverse weather.

Rescheduled game time

The makeup game will take place on Thursday at 1:05 p.m., with gates opening at 12:05 p.m. The originally scheduled third game will still be played at 6:45 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. This means a full day of baseball at Citizens Bank Park.

What about tickets for Wednesday's Phillies vs Braves postponed game?

Tickets from the postponed game will be valid for entry to the rescheduled 1:05 p.m. game on Thursday. This includes tickets and parking passes purchased directly through the Phillies.

Fans who bought tickets through SeatGeek (MLB’s official marketplace) or other secondary platforms will also be admitted to the 1:05 p.m. makeup game.

Fans need to bring the correct ticket corresponding to the time slot of each game.

Phillies vs Braves: Game 2 Preview

There will be a lot of anticipation for Game 2 from the home support after they saw their franchise icon, Bryce Harper, grimacing in pain as Spencer Striger threw an inside 95 mph fastball at his elbow.

Harper was subsequently taken out of the game. While imaging came back negative, he has suffered a right elbow contusion.

It was a sigh of relief, but it also means that Philadelphia might retaliate with something similar. With Cristopher Sanchez or Zack Wheeler on the mound, there is a growing speculation that he'll try to throw one inside of Braves leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. to exact revenge.

In Game 1, despite Harper's departure, the Phillies managed to come out on top 2-0. Thanks to RBIs from Max Kepler and JT Realmuto, coupled with shutout outings from Ranger Suarez and the rest of the bullpen, they improved to 35-19.

