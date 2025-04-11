Why is Phillies vs Braves Game 3 delayed? All you need to know what happened at Truist Park 

The game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday has come to a halt due to rain after six innings. The tarp has been laid upon the diamond of Truist Park, and as far as the latest update (8:46 p.m. ET) goes, the game is still in rain mode.
The game was tied 1-1 heading into the seventh inning. Both starters have pitched six innings and have allowed one run each. With such delay, both Spencer Schwellenbach, who allowed seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts, and Jesus Luzardo, who allowed six hits, one walk and six strikeouts, are likely done for the evening.
The game will resume once the playing conditions are optimum, or if not, it will resume at a later date, at the convenience of both teams.
As far as the game goes, the Braves opened the scoring in the first inning off Luzardo as a groundout from Matt Olson allowed Austin Riley to reach home from third.
Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber homered in the third inning for the Phillies off Schwellenbach, to tie the ball game 1-1.
Braves and Phillies have split the series
Thursday's game was supposed to be the decider of the three-game series.
The Braves won Game 1 of the series 7-5 on Tuesday. Sean Murphy, who returned from a rib injury in that game, homered and drove in four runs. Moreover, Austin Riley had two extra-base hits while Jarred Kelenic was walked three times and scored twice.
Meanwhile, for the Phillies, Schwarber drove in three runs, including a home run.
The game saw two Cy Young-caliber arms in Zack Wheeler and Chris Sale going for five runs each. Wheeler allowed five runs in 5.1 innings while Sale allowed nine hits in 4.2 innings.
In Game 2 of the series, the Phillies bounced back with a 4-3 win. Trea Turner broke the tie in the ninth inning, as he homered off closer Raisel Iglesias. Jose Alvarado came in to close the game for the Phillies.
Bryce Harper's two-run home run in the seventh gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead, before Austin Riley tied the game with a solo home run off Joe Ross in the bottom of the seventh.
The Phillies and Braves have started the new season on contrasting notes. After winning the NL East last year, the Phillies have once again shown consistency, starting the season with an 8-3 record coming into Thursday's game. Meanwhile, the Braves have managed to win only twice in 11 games thus far. They even opened the season with a seven-game losing streak.