Why was Robert Suarez suspended? Padres pitcher plans to appeal punishment for using sticky stuff

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez has been automatically suspended 10 games after being ejected for using sticky stuff during a game. He wasn't even given the opportunity to pitch in the game, being ejected in the eighth inning as he was taking the mound. Suarez has decided to appeal the decsion.

Until his appeal is officially heard by MLB within the next 10 days, he will still be available to pitch for the Padres. It is likely the team will use him as much as possible prior to the hearing, just in case he has an extended time away from the team.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Suarez will appeal, and provided the crucial details of his case on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"San Diego #Padres reliever Robert Suarez gets his automatic 10-game suspension today for using a foreign substance. He's appealing, saying it was only sunscreen" - Bob Nightengale

Bleacher Report shared a clip of the ejection on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

"Suarez just got ejected after a substance check by the umpires" - Bleacher Report

The chances of the appeal turning out in Suarez's favor are small, but it is worth the opportunity. Umpires are not directed to identify what the foreign substance is, only if his hands are unnaturally sticky.

Robert Suarez is not the first player this season to face this automatic 10-game suspension

In 2023, there have now been four pitchers ejected for the use of illegal sticky stuff. Domingo German, Drew Smith and Max Scherzer round out the rest of the list. None of those three appealed the decsion. In the past, two players have appealed the automatic suspension, Hector Santiago and Caleb Smith. Neither player was successful in their appeal.

Gone are the days of spider tack and pitchers making the rules up as they go, the MLB has cracked down hard on this. Seeing the results, it seems like their system is working as intended.