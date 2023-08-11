Why are the Rome Braves changing their name? Atlanta’s minor league team announces major rebrand

After 20 years of being known as the Rome Braves, the club announced that they would be changing their team name as part of a major rebranding for the 2024 season.

While the decision has reportedly not gone over well with fans, the team released a statement claiming that the new name and branding would better reflect the Rome area.

In the statement, the team reiterated the point that the input of fans and locals would be essential to the new name. The club has requested for fans to submit the names that they believe would best represent the Rome Braves.

"In 2024, the Rome Professional Baseball Club will take the field under a new name. Our mission is to give the Rome community a brand as unique and special as the area itself is.

"For Braves fans, our long-standing affiliation with the Atlanta Braves will continue for years to come. However, we want to create an identity that fans across the region can proudly claim and call their own." - dtatement released by the team

The Rome Braves are the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and play in the Southern Atlantic League. The minor league team announced that their connection to the MLB team won't change, and they will continue to promote baseball within Georgia.

"The Rome Braves changing name. Please get behind this name. Rome Three Rivers. Rome's heritage has three rivers in the heart of city all names after, Coosa, Oostanaula and Etawah Rivers." - @DrewMcNeil77

While a new name and brand of a team may be exciting to some, it's not a sentiment shared universally. Some fans are not on board, claiming that the decision is against the team's tradition while also being the victim of "woke" culture.

In recent years, professional sports teams have moved away from team names that some groups feel areoffensive. In recent years, the two biggest examples of that were the Cleveland Indians becoming the Cleveland Guardians and the Washington Redskins becoming the Washington Commanders.

Rome Braves have been instrumental in development of some of Atlanta's biggest stars

Another reason behind the mixed feelings regarding the rebranding of Rome's baseball team has been its importance to the growth and development to several of the Atlanta Braves' biggest stars.

Nearly every Atlanta Braves star has spent time with the Rome Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr, Michael Harris II and even former Gold Glove Award winner and broadcast Jeff Francoeur.