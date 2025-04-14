Why Shohei Ohtani should never pitch again: Renowned pitching coach gives his verdict

Legendary pitching coach Dr. Tom House recently gave his verdict on Shohei Ohtani's future as a two-way baseball superstar. The ex-MLB pitcher suggested that Ohtani should bid farewell to his pitching days and focus solely on being a batter instead.
The modern-day baseball icon has yet to appear as a pitcher for the Dodgers. His last start came during the August 23, 2023 game against the Cincinnati Reds when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels. He was pulled from the game after just 1 and 1/3 innings when he suffered a UCL tear. When asked if Shohei Ohtani should continue to pitch, House was adamant in his reply:
"No. I think he's a hitter," said House (0:02-0:05)
House was a guest in the eponymous Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. In the episode, the pitching coach justified his stance on how to utilize the multiple-time MVP's physical capabilities going forward.
"I think his value to the ball club is on the field everyday ... I hope I'm wrong, I don't think his shoulders can handle [pitching]" (0:19-0:31)
"It's a combination of a bunch of stuff. Primary the threshholds within heavyweight training are really good for hitting, but not good for pitching." (0:34-0:45)
One of the foremost experts when it comes to sports mechanics, Dr. Tom House previously worked with greats such as Nolan Ryan, NFL legends Tom Brady and Drew Brees, and a plethory of younger talent in both baseball and football.
House had nothing but high praise for Shohei Ohtani's acumen and mechanics but also emphasized that he should consider other factors to prolong his career.
"His mechanics are very good. His make-up is outstanding. But I don't think his body can do both." (1:06-1:14)
Shohei Ohtani's last pitching season
It's been close to two years since baseball's unicorn Shohei Ohtani started on the mound in a regular season game. Since then, there has been a few, if any signs that he would return. In 2023, he started the year off with a bang when he helped team Japan in both sides of the ball as they lifted the World Baseball Classic trophy.
During his last full-time season as an MLB starter, meanwhile, Ohtani compiled a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA across 23 starts and 132 innings pitched. He also tallied 167 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.061.
For his stellar play during the season on the mound and at the plate, he was unanimously awarded as the American League MVP for the second time in three years.