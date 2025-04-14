Why Shohei Ohtani should never pitch again: Renowned pitching coach gives his verdict

Legendary pitching coach Dr. Tom House recently gave his verdict on Shohei Ohtani's future as a two-way baseball superstar. The ex-MLB pitcher suggested that Ohtani should bid farewell to his pitching days and focus solely on being a batter instead.

Ad

The modern-day baseball icon has yet to appear as a pitcher for the Dodgers. His last start came during the August 23, 2023 game against the Cincinnati Reds when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels. He was pulled from the game after just 1 and 1/3 innings when he suffered a UCL tear. When asked if Shohei Ohtani should continue to pitch, House was adamant in his reply:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No. I think he's a hitter," said House (0:02-0:05)

House was a guest in the eponymous Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. In the episode, the pitching coach justified his stance on how to utilize the multiple-time MVP's physical capabilities going forward.

"I think his value to the ball club is on the field everyday ... I hope I'm wrong, I don't think his shoulders can handle [pitching]" (0:19-0:31)

Ad

"It's a combination of a bunch of stuff. Primary the threshholds within heavyweight training are really good for hitting, but not good for pitching." (0:34-0:45)

One of the foremost experts when it comes to sports mechanics, Dr. Tom House previously worked with greats such as Nolan Ryan, NFL legends Tom Brady and Drew Brees, and a plethory of younger talent in both baseball and football.

Ad

House had nothing but high praise for Shohei Ohtani's acumen and mechanics but also emphasized that he should consider other factors to prolong his career.

"His mechanics are very good. His make-up is outstanding. But I don't think his body can do both." (1:06-1:14)

Shohei Ohtani's last pitching season

It's been close to two years since baseball's unicorn Shohei Ohtani started on the mound in a regular season game. Since then, there has been a few, if any signs that he would return. In 2023, he started the year off with a bang when he helped team Japan in both sides of the ball as they lifted the World Baseball Classic trophy.

Ad

Ad

During his last full-time season as an MLB starter, meanwhile, Ohtani compiled a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA across 23 starts and 132 innings pitched. He also tallied 167 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.061.

For his stellar play during the season on the mound and at the plate, he was unanimously awarded as the American League MVP for the second time in three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More