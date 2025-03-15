Why Shohei Ohtani, Tarik Skubal, Aaron Judge & 3 other players will be wearing a gold MLB logo patch in 2025: All you need to know

MLB fans were treated to a special season in 2024, with guys like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Tarik Skubal going above and beyond. They kept fans on the edge of their seats all season long with their elite play on the field.

At the end of the year, Shohei Ohtani was awarded yet another MVP Award, alongside Judge. Skubal was awarded the American League Cy Young Award for his dominant efforts in 2024.

On top of their award, they will also be wearing a special patch to commemorate their 2024 seasons. MLB, Topps, Fanatics, and Nike teamed up to introduce a special gold patch for the 2024 award winners.

Chris Sale, who won the Cy Young on the National League side of things, will also get a patch. You also cannot forget about the Rookie of the Year Award winners Paul Skenes and Luis Gil, who will also rock the patch.

Following the 2025 season, 10 authenticated game-worn jerseys will be made into exclusive Logoman autographed trading cards. The gold patch will also be featured on the retail version of each player's jersey.

Ohtani was the first to feature his new patch, and he did it in style. During an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants, he blasted a home run in the third inning in front of his Japanese fanbase.

MLB gold patch cards could be a big hit

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

The gold patch cards could become a highly sought-after item when they come to the market. For starters, the cards will be rare, which is ultimately the first step into how hot a card could become.

These new MLB cards will also feature the new patch, which could drive collectors to pay large for them. We have already seen some of the prices after players' debut patches have hit the market, and they have been hot as of late.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' debut patch is currently on the auction block. It sits at a whopping $550,000, and the auction still has six days left, so that price is certain to continue to rise.

It will be interesting to see just how high of a price that card will sell for when the auction ends. It has already shattered his Bowman Chrome Prospect autographed superrefractor. Skenes' debut patch could top Kobe Bryant's 1998 SkyBox Essential Credential Now card, which sold for $579,500.

