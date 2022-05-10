"Why watch the Red Sox when you can just drop a 75 pound dumbbell on your b**ls" - MLB analyst publicly roasts the Boston Red Sox over their poor form

Jared Carrabis, an ex-MLB analyst on NBC Sports Boston, took to Twitter to openly criticize the Boston Red Sox for their terrible performance. On Sunday, the Red Sox were defeated 3-2 by the White Sox at Fenway Park. This is their fifth consecutive loss. Standing fifth in the AL East, with 10 wins and 19 losses, Carrabis' statement aimed at the Red Sox does justice. Undeniably, the sheer pain of dropping dumbbells on one's testicles is equivalent to watching the Red Sox. The MLB team has plummeted to the point of no return.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis why watch the Red Sox when you can just drop a 75 pound dumbbell on your balls why watch the Red Sox when you can just drop a 75 pound dumbbell on your balls

Beginning with the first base, Boston Red Sox currently ranks 29th in the MLB 2022 in terms of batting average (.135) and slugging percentage (.208). The Chief Baseball Officer for the Red Sox, Chaim Bloom, was hopeful about the 2022 roster and expected the squad to usher in success like the one in the American League Championship Series last season.

Chaim Bloom said, "There’s no question we haven’t played well. Panic isn’t going to help. We have to play better. We put ourselves in this situation, but if we’re going to get out of it, we’re going to get out of it by doing those things that we know we can do well.”

The Boston Red Sox had a horrendous start to the season, and fans shouldn't have any high hopes for the Red Sox in the postseason either. Despite having star powers in the lineup, including Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, and Trevor Story, the Red Sox underperformed in MLB Season 2022. Bloom said he's willing to make deals early in the season if it benefits the team, but doing so based on the first month will almost always result in regret. The MLB trading deadline for 2022 is August 2.

“I think we should be open to making trades at any point if it is something that helps the organization. Typically, it’s easier to do those at times of year when all 30 teams are talking. But I would say, almost always, there’s, at least, some kind of conversation you’re having with, at least, one team. Different teams are in different places with this. I do think, if you’re making a decision in response solely to what’s happened in the first 30 days of the season — every decision is on a different timetable — but more often than not you’re opening yourself up to something you regret."

When will the Boston Red Sox play next?

The Red Sox will be facing the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the Red Sox will be playing against the Texas Rangers.

