"Why in the world would they give up prized prospects?" - MLB insider shuts down rumors linking Mets with potential Dylan Cease trade

Dylan Cease is a trade target this offseason and looks set to leave the Chicago White Sox. Rumors surrounding Cease's next ballclub have been flying around since the culmination of the 2023 MLB season.

MLB analyst Bob Nightengale thinks there is one ballclub that shouldn't be eyeing Cease this offseason and that is the New York Mets. This is because they would have to then give up on some promising prospects who can flourish in the years to come.

As he wrote in his column for USA Today:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Why in the world would they give up prized prospects when they’re gearing up for 2025?"

Even though Cease is confident of finding a new team for the 2024 MLB season, one should wonder when a trade will officially happen. There are still many ballclubs looking to bolster their bullpen for the next season and several are looking at the pitcher.

While the LA Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles have been linked with Dylan Cease throughout this offseason, these teams have already signed some pitchers. As such, it remains to be seen which ballclub should come out on top to sign Cease for the next season.

Dylan Cease is attracting attention from multiple ballclubs

Two of the major suitors for pitching sensation Dylan Cease are the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees. Bob Nightengale of USA Today has additional information on what the Sox are requesting in exchange for Cease, calling their price "Awfully strong."

The White Sox appear to be looking for outfield prospect Spencer Jones or right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton from the Yankees.

Like the White Sox in 2023, 27-year-old Cease struggled. He had a 4.58 ERA while going 7–9. Still a master strikeout operator, he has struck out 214 batters in 177.0 innings. He is 43-35 with a 4.58 ERA in his career.

In the 2022 American League Cy Young voting, Cease came in second. The White Sox can afford to be patient with their trade requests because they have him under team control for another two years in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.