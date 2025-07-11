Why Yankees should sign Ryan McMahon to solve third base dilemma? Sportscaster points reasons for targeting Rockies All-Star

The New York Yankees have a third base dilemma, and it's evident. In May, New York lost their regular third baseman, Oswaldo Cabrera, and while Jazz Chisholm Jr. filled in, it has been announced that he will be moving back to second base.
Chisholm's move to second base presents a third base dilemma. While there are a few options, popular sportscaster Mike Francesa suggested that Ryan McMahon might be the answer.
On Thursday, Francesa took to the "Mike Francesa Podcast" and explained his reasoning:
"I know he's (Ryan McMahon) had a terrible year, but wouldn't you? I know he's given up, and he's not doing anything in Colorado now. But, Colorado will give him away now. They wouldn't in the past, they will now.
"He can defend, he's got a Yankee Stadium swing, they can get him on the cheap. I don't want to spend a lot for a guy I trust at the position. I would get this guy on the cheap, bring him in, and he's got a Yankee Stadium Swing and he plays defense. I think he'll be highly motivated. I would take a chance on him. Plus, he's not even 30 years old." (Timestamp 10:07)
The 2025 season hasn't been the best for Ryan McMahon, which perhaps is symbolic of the overarching performances of the franchise. McMahon, who got an All-Star nod in 2024, has a .208 average, 36 runs, 12 home runs and 26 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Rockies are having a historically bad year and sit bottom of the NL West with a 21-72 record.
MLB insider suggests New York Yankees should sign Arizona Diamondbacks star as third baseman
In early July, MLB insider Jon Heyman had suggested that Jazz Chisholm Jr. must move back to being a second baseman, as he wasn't very effective at third base. At the time, Heyman also mentioned the Yankees would be in the market for a third baseman.
While Heyman suggested that New York could go behind names like Luis Rengifo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, he felt that Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks would fit the team perfectly:
"Suárez makes around $15 million a year. To me, he'd be great for any team—even a team that's over the top threshold and has to pay the 110% tax, as the Yankees would. I think he'd be great for the Yankees. I'm just not sure they’ll do the cash outlay it would take to get Suárez."
In 2025, Eugenio Suarez has been effective, and from 338 at-bats is at .249 with 54 runs, 29 home runs and 75 RBIs. It will be interesting to see who the Yankees turn to at third base.