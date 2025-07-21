"Will Clark is very opinionated" - Logan Webb gives his take on Rafael Devers' first base drama at Giants 

Rafael Devers doesn't speak much to the media, but his actions, or lack thereof, have brought controversy. That's one reason the Red Sox parted ways with Devers, trading him to the San Francisco Giants in a surprising move.

Ad

The final nail in the Red Sox's relationship with Devers was his alleged refusal to play first base. The same problem occurred in San Francisco after Giants legend Will Clark disclosed that Devers missed several scheduled practices at first base.

Giants ace Logan Webb was asked about the drama on sportscaster Chris Rose's "Dugout Discussions," released on YouTube on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like we kind of, we obviously, we saw it," Webb said (Timestamp: 4:20). "I mean, do I think Will should have said that? Probably not. But, you know, Will is very opinionated. He loves, he loves the Giants. He's very passionate about the Giants."

Ad

Trending

"But so are all of us. So is Rafy now. So, like I said, for us it was just like, how do we be better at just making sure he feels comfortable," he added.

Ad

Despite the incident, Clak clarified that the media, particularly those from Boston, blew his comments out of proportion. Devers later explained that his absence was due to injuries and miscommunication.

Clark played 16 seasons in the MLB, peaking with the Giants from 1986 to 1993. While there, the first baseman was a six-time All-Star and also won NLCS MVP honors in 1989.

Logan Webb shares thoughts on whether Rafael Devers should play first base

When Rafael Devers arrived in San Francisco, he openly revealed his intention to play wherever the team wants. However, skipper Bob Melvin wanted Devers to play the designated hitter role first before a potential role in the infield.

Ad

Logan Webb recently discussed whether Devers should play first base for the Giants in an interview with Chris Rose.

"I don't care," Webb said (Timestamp: 3:48). "I personally don't care. But he's been working over there, you know. I think he's, he wants to be as good as he can be when he does play it."

When the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman and made him the starting third baseman, Rafael Devers found the move disrespectful. Devers, who had signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension in 2023, was considered the face of the franchise.

Ad

Even when the Red Sox showed interest in Bregman, they allegedly didn't communicate their plan with Devers, who thought he was the starting third baseman.

Still, Rafael Devers played as a designated hitter before being asked to play first base after Triston Casas's season-ending injury. Devers allegedly refused, resulting in the trade to the Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More