Will Manny Machado enter MLB's Hall of Fame? Top insider lays out Padres superstar's credentials

Manny Machado led the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday, and one insider believes that he is destined for the MLB Hall of Fame. The 32-year-old delivered with the bases loaded as his two-run double inspired the Padres' comeback victory.

Since making his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2012, Manny Machado has consistently been one of the best third basemen in the major leagues. He has made six All-Star appearances over the years and two Silver Sluggers and Gold Gloves each. More than his accolades, what sets him apart from others is his ability to produce clutch moments when his team needs it the most.

Looking back at Machado's strengths throughout his career, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes that he will surely be inducted into the Hall of Fame, saying on Tuesday (via MLB Network):

"Manny Machado in a clutch moment, he's so much fun to watch. We talked about that batting average, better than .350 with the bases loaded. He does this time and time again... He is now on pace to have the most hits by any third baseman ever through his age 32 season."

"When we honor him in Cooperstown, which is going to happen, he will be a Hall of Famer, that base hit - the double down the line, is what I'm going to have in my mind. The ability to pull the hands in and rope that double down the line with the bases loaded in a huge spot. That's the memory I've got in my mind's eye about Manny Machado and that's why he's going to be in Cooperstown."

Manny Machado is currently hitting .300 with three home runs and 16 RBIs this season. Despite a relatively slow start to the season, he remains an indispensable part of the Padres' lineup.

Manny Machado opens up on his impressive career hitting average with the bases loaded

Manny Machado has an astonishing .352 batting average with the bases loaded, and he showcased it once again during the game against the New York Yankees on Monday. When asked about the secret behind his impressive numbers under high pressure in the MLB, he said (via MLB Network):

"I don't know, I guess I like hitting with runners on. They've got to come to you at point, they walk me. So just looking for a pitch you can do some damage on."

Machado's two-run double in the eighth inning inspired the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 win on the night. However, the Yankees took Game 2 of the series 12-3 on Tuesday, setting up an interesting series finale for Wednesday.

