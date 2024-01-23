"Will we sign anyone?" "Glad to avoid" - Mets fans divided as team reportedly missed out on Aroldis Chapman after initial interest

The New York Mets have been involved in several trade rumors this offseason, including Aroldis Chapman. Carlos Mendoza and his squad are keen on acquiring the reliever, but the Pittsburgh Pirates seem to have a better shot at a deal.

On a recent tweet by Andy Martino, Mets fans had mixed reactions to the team's interest in Chapman and the subsequent missing out of his signature. Martino's post said that the Mets had expressed interest, but it never got down the tracks.

While some fans reckon signing a deal with the reliever is unimportant, others are a bit disappointed with the team's inability to do so.

"Will we sign anyone?" one fan wrote in disappointment.

"Mets show interest in every free agent this isn't new," another user wrote.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

New York also received equal support from their fans, as many agreed that staying away from Chapman was the right decision. The left-handed pitcher is one of the best closers in MLB but has been experiencing trouble recently.

"Yuck, Glad to avoid," one fan tweeted.

The Mets have alternative options to Chapman

New York has also been rumored to acquire Hector Neris, a free agent. It also depends on the financial aspect when it comes to choosing pitchers. The team might try their luck for Neris, with Chapman going to the Pirates.

Neris has been more successful last season compared to Chapman. With a 6-3 record and an ERA of 1.71, the Mets have something to compare. The right-hander has a solid WHIP of 1.05 with 77 strikeouts and is almost two years younger than Chapman.

After leaving the Yankees, things did not look great for Chapman. With just a few years left in his career, Chapman is not one of the best options in the league. With an ERA of 3.09 and a 6-5 record, his stint with the Texas Rangers was not impressive.

The best option for the pitcher is to sign a deal that comes his way. It's just a month away for spring training to begin, and every player is keen on finding a uniform. At present, the fastball reliever has to locate a team soon.

