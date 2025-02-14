Will Smith's wife Cara makes feelings known as Dodgers star kicks off Spring Training workouts

On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell, shared a snap of her husband on her Instagram story. The photo, originally posted by the Dodgers' official Instagram account, shows Smith taking batting practice. In her caption, Martinell mentioned how she's still getting used to Smith's new busy routine, with spring training having started earlier this week.

"Meanwhile sitting here asking Will if he has Saturday off... I don't think it has fully hit me that spring training has started 😂🤣" Cara Martinell Smith captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Cara Martinell's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)

Smith had a strong campaign in 2024, ending the regular season with a .248 batting average, 20 home runs and 75 RBIs. He played key roles both at and behind the plate as the Dodgers finished with the best record in the majors and secured another NL West division title.

If the regular season was good, the postseason was even better for Dodgers fans, as they won the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history. For Will Smith, who was also a part of the team that won in 2020, this was the second time in his career that he had won baseball's biggest prize.

Dodgers fans will be hoping Will Smith's 'prediction' ends up coming true in 2025

Shortly after the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series win with a parade of the city in early November of 2024, catcher Will Smith took to Instagram to share numerous images from the fun-filled day. In his caption, Smith mentioned that he was already looking forward to being in the same position at the end of next season. Heading into the new season, fans will certainly hope that Smith's 'prediction' comes true.

"Thank you Dodger fans! Yesterday was unreal! Let’s run it back next year!" Will Smith captioned his Instagram post

Looking at the organization's strategy during the offseason, it is safe to say Andrew Friedman and the rest of the Dodgers' front office have done their part to ensure a repeat of last season's success is on the cards. What was already one of the best rosters in the major leagues got even stronger over the winter, with the arrivals of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott. Outstanding performers from last season, such as Teoscar Hernandez and Kike Hernandez, were also rewarded with extensions.

