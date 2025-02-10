  • home icon
  Blake Snell drops 2-word reaction to Kike Hernandez re-signing with Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell drops 2-word reaction to Kike Hernandez re-signing with Los Angeles Dodgers

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Feb 10, 2025 02:26 GMT
Blake Snell (L) and Kike Hernandez (R) (Images from - Getty)

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended outfielder Kike Hernandez's stint in LA as he agreed to a one-year deal, according to reports on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Blake Snell, who signed for the Dodgers as a free agent this winter, posted an Instagram story to express his excitement to share the clubhouse with the veteran.

"@kikehndez lets go!!" Blake Snell captioned his Instagram story.
Screenshot of Blake Snell's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@snellzilla4 IG Stories)

Having won the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history in 2024, the Dodgers' front office has not rested on its laurels in the offseason, making every effort to ensure the team heads into the new season significantly stronger than how it ended the last one.

Apart from Kike Hernandez's extension, the acquisitions of pitchers Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott stick out as important moves, along with the extension of Teoscar Hernandez, who had an impressive 2024 season. All in all, it is safe to say a majority of the fanbase would likely be content with how the Blues have gone about their business this offseason.

Kike Hernandez showed in 2024 that he is still a big-game player

Kike Hernandez had a decent regular season in 2024, used frequently as a utility player by Dave Roberts, as the Dodgers finished the regular season with the best record in the major leagues and another NL West division title. However, Hernandez had modest numbers: a .229 batting average, 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1 - Source: Getty

However, in the postseason, Hernandez significantly stepped up his game. The Puerto Rican veteran picked up crucial hits in numerous playoff games as he made a habit of showing up in clutch situations for the Blues. In the postseason, he batted .294, with two home runs and six RBIs.

Heading into the new season, Dodgers fans will be hoping the 33-year-old can carry on from where he left off and potentially play a key role in yet another deep postseason run.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
