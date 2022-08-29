“Will u take a polygraph cause I will” - Former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco was once a suspect in a sexual assault case by Las Vegas PD

In 2013, former MLB slugger Jose Canseco made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he was accused of sexual assault in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While the police investigated the case, the former Oakland Athletics star sent out several tweets relating to his status as a suspect in the rape case.

Canseco tweeted a photo of the fitness model, which he claimed was his accuser. He even revealed her phone number and the location of the gym.

In a tweet, Canseco wrote:

“Will u take a polygraph cause I will.”

Appearing certain of his innocence, Canseco offered to submit to a lie detector test. He also allegedly issued a challenge to the victim to follow suit.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco For the record I do not delete tweets. I have nothing to hide. The truth always comes out. For the record I do not delete tweets. I have nothing to hide. The truth always comes out.

Canseco has a troubled past that includes implications of violent acts. In 1997, Canseco was accused of beating his former wife, according to a 1997 AP News story. He had also been accused of aggravated assault on his first wife in 1992, when he rammed his vehicle into her new car.

He and his brother were once detained during an altercation at a Miami Beach nightclub in November 2001. They were accused of attacking two tourists, fracturing one of their noses and inflicting 20 stitches on the other.

Jose Canseco, a six-time All-Star and champion

Canseco, a six-time All-Star and two-time home run champion, was one of baseball's biggest players in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Canseco wrote the New York Times best-selling book “Juiced” in 2005. The book focused on baseball players' usage of performance-enhancing drugs, including his former teammates Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, and allegedly Ivan Rodriguez.

Recently, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez also spoke about the use of PEDs in baseball and said that youngsters should learn from his mistakes. In 2014, A-Rod was suspended an entire season for his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes”



When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.



His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” https://t.co/YqlI0biYoA

Canseco played in the MLB for 17 seasons, most of them in Oakland. He also played for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Chicago White Sox. He hit three home runs while playing in 37 games for the Yankees in 2000.

Jose Canseco hasn't played in Major League Baseball since 2001.

