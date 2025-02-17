Willy Adames sends 4-word message to Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos ahead of Giants' full squad Spring Training

Shortstop Willy Adames had a great 2024 season, finishing the regular season with a .251 batting average, 32 home runs and 112 RBIs. The 29-year-old's consistent performances played a key role in helping the Milwaukee Brewers win their division, the NL Central.

Ad

Once the season came to an end, Adames effectively entered free agency. The San Francisco Giants, who had been in the market for a long-term solution at shortstop for some time now, promptly acquired the Dominican, offering him a seven-year, $182 million deal.

The first time Adames steps onto the field with his new team will be during spring training, with the Giants' position players scheduled to arrive on Sunday. The pitchers and catchers, meanwhile, began working on Wednesday, February 12.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Sunday's workout, the Giants shared a series of snaps from the day's work via their official Instagram account. Willy Adames later shared one of those images to his own story, which featured him alongside third baseman Matt Chapman and center fielder Heliot Ramos.

"Let's get it boys 😎📽️🧡" Adames captioned his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Willy Adames' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@willy2802 IG Stories)

Willy Adames makes feelings known about signing with Giants, looks forward to giving "100% every day"

In late December of 2024, it was announced that Willy Adames would be the long-term solution at shortstop that the San Francisco Giants had been looking for. Shortly after both parties had agreed to a contract, Adames was invited to Oracle Park for an introduction ceremony.

Ad

At the ceremony, Adames met up with former Giants catcher and current president of baseball operations Buster Posey. Thanking Posey and the front office, Adames went on to talk about how he was looking forward to plenty of success in the iconic orange.

"I am thrilled to be here. I am so excited for this opportunity, obviously, there are no words to describe my feeling right now. And to be here in this beautiful city, I am just so happy to be here, happy to go out there on the field and give my 100% every day," Adames said.

Ad

Heading into the new season, fans will be hoping that Adames can carry on playing the way he did in 2024 and inspire the Giants to clinch postseason qualification for the first time since 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback