Willy Adames’ sister Nixzali enjoys romantic time with William Contreras as they share PDA in the streets of New York City

A two-time All-Star and World Series champion, catcher William Contreras is one of the Milwaukee Brewers' most influential players. With the Brewers gearing up to take on the New York Mets in a three-game series at Citi Field, Contreras was also naturally part of the traveling party.

Before the series began, however, Contreras and his teammates had Monday off in the Big Apple. It appears the catcher made the most of the downtime, exploring the city with his girlfriend, Nixzali Adames.

On Monday, Nixzali Adames gave fans a sneak peek into the couple's romantic evening out on Instagram.

Incidentally, Nixzali Adames is the sister of fellow big leaguer Willy Adames, who spent two seasons in Milwaukee alongside William Contreras before making the move to San Francisco in free agency.

William and Nixzali were reportedly first introduced to each other by Willy Adames, who is a good friend of the Brewers' catcher.

William Contreras and Nixzali Adames enjoyed the sights and sounds of Vegas during the 2024 All-MLB awards

William Contreras enjoyed a superb 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .281 batting average, along with 23 home runs and 92 RBIs. Contreras was pivotal in helping the Brewers comfortably win the NL Central for the second year in a row.

As a result, Contreras earned his second All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award, also making the All-MLB first team for the first time in his career.

On November 27, the Venezuelan was honored for his fantastic performances in Las Vegas after the season concluded. Following the award ceremony, Nixzali Adames shared a series of snaps from the trip, as the couple enjoyed the various sights and sounds of the Vegas Strip.

"All MLB Awards ✨❤️" Nixzali Adames captioned her Instagram post

With the Brewers looking to compete for their division title and make it to the postseason once again, William Contreras aims to lift more personal accolades at the end of the year.

