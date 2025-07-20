Willy Adames' sister Nixzali reveals the moment she fell in love with William Contreras

Before signing a record-breaking $182,000,000, seven-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, Willy Adames played five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Adames' former Brewers teammate, William Contreras, is his sister Nixzali's boyfriend.On Saturday, Nixzali Adames engaged in a Q&amp;A session with fans on Instagram, where she was asked when she knew Contreras was &quot;the one.&quot;&quot;Since day one, &quot; Nixzali replied. &quot;William's been so loving, kind and funny. He's just one of those people you instantly love.&quot;Screenshot of Nixzali's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/n.adames]Though the exact date they started their relationship is unclear, Nixzali was Contreras's plus one on the 2024 All-Star game red carpet. She also joined him at the 2024 All-MLB Awards ceremony at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post2024 was Contreras's best season in the MLB. In addition to the All-MLB First Team and All-Star selections, he won the Silver Slugger Award as the catcher and was fifth in the National League MVP voting.Despite having no accolades to show for it, 2024 was also the best season so far for Willy Adames. He hit a career-high in runs, homers and RBIs, and was 10th in the NL MVP voting.Nixazli opens up about her brother Willy Adames and boyfriend William Contreras playing on different teamsWilliam Contreras and Willy Adames played two seasons together. Contreras joined the Brewers from the Braves, where he played from 2020 to 2022. Meanwhile, Contreras joined the team from the Tampa Bay Rays a season before.In the Q&amp;A session with fans, Nixzali was asked whether it's difficult to be the sister of an MLB player and the girlfriend of another.&quot;It's a unique experience, filled with emotions,&quot; Nixali replied. &quot;But at the same time full of challenges because everyone's opinion from outside. But it's very nice to see them fulfill their dreams.&quot; (translated to English from Spanish].Screenshot of Nixzali's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/n.adames]Another fan asked a similar question, inquiring how she is managing her time now that her boyfriend and brother are on different teams.&quot;It's not easy, now I have to learn two calendars 😅,&quot; Nixzali replied. &quot;I have to divide my heart and time between two teams. But at the end of the day, I'm always his fan. Love you both no matter the uniform.&quot; (translated to English from Spanish].Screenshot of Nixzali's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/n.adames]Interestingly, when a fan asked her which of her favorite ballparks to visit, Nixzali chose the Brewers' American Family Field. Oracle Park, the ballpark of Willy Adames' Giants, came second.Screenshot of Nixzali's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/n.adames]San Diego Padres' Petco Park and Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Arena rounded up her favorite ballparks.