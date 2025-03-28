Wilyer Abreu's wife Kelly shares feelings after Red Sox star's jaw-dropping performance on Opening Day

Boston Red Sox slugger Wilyer Abreu was not on many people's radar. He was coming off a season where he played in 132 games, hitting .252/.322/.459 with 15 home runs and 58 runs batted in.

Ad

However, he was the talk of the league on Thursday after his impressive performance against the Texas Rangers. He hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to tie up the game and then hit a three-run go-ahead homer to give his team the victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston would go on to defeat Texas by a score of 5-2. Abreu was involved in all of the team's runs on Thursday, and his wife, Kelly, could not be more proud of her man.

"As we said my love" she posted.

Kelly Valera's Instagram

After the game, Abreu stated that those two home runs were for both of his sons. He and his wife just introduced a set of twin boys during spring training, bringing their total to three children.

Ad

It was an incredible performance that ultimately led to his team starting the season on the right foot. However, he was not the only slugger who delivered a two-home run game for their team on Opening Day.

Red Sox slugger Wilyer Abreu was not the only one with two homers on Thursday

Boston Red Sox - Wilyer Abreu (Photo via IMAGN)

Red Sox slugger Wilyer Abreu was not the only hitter to have a multi-homer day on Thursday. He was actually one of a handful of players who saw the ball really well during their first game.

Ad

The Baltimore Orioles saw two of their players hit two home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays. Both Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman went yard twice in Baltimore's big win over Toronto.

The Athletics slugger Tyler Soderstrom also went yard twice for his club on Thursday. He hit a solo shot in the fifth inning and the eighth inning, being the sole provider of the Athletics' offense.

Unfortunately, that would not be enough to put the Seattle Mariners away. Down a run in the eighth, Randy Arozarena went yard to tie the game up. Shortly after that, Jorge Polanco delivered a big two-run home run that would win them the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

There was no shortage of offense on Thursday. While it usually takes a bit for hitters to get comfortable in the box, many seemed to be much farther ahead of pitchers this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback