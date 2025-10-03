  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Win or go home” - Yankees’ Cam Schlittler gets candid after electric postseason debut sends team to ALDS

“Win or go home” - Yankees’ Cam Schlittler gets candid after electric postseason debut sends team to ALDS

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 03, 2025 04:27 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Yankees’ Cam Schlittler gets candid after electric postseason debut sends team to ALDS - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees eliminated bitter rivals Boston Red Sox after rookie ace Cam Schlittler's historic postseason debut in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card series on Thursday.

Ad

Schlittler, making his postseason debut for the Yankees and facing the Red Sox, his hometown team for the first time, pitched eight scoreless innings to help the Yankees to a 4-0 win.

It was a massive performance from the rookie, who acknowledged it after his heroics in the do-or-die clash:

"Win or go home situation... just happy to be able to help the team and get the win." 💪
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Schlittler is a native of Walpole, a Southeastern Massachusetts town, and grew up in a Red Sox family, idolizing Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz and Chris Sale. His first outing against his boyhood team saw the 24-year-old etch his name in the history books.

The Yankees rookie struck out 12 hitters, allowing just five hits in his eight innings. He's the first pitcher in postseason history to have 12 strikeouts without issuing a walk.

Ad

Cam Schlittler has transformed his family into Yankees fans after growing up idolizing Red Sox players

While the 24-year-old grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Cam Schlittler is now a Yankee through and through and has converted his family and teammates into Yankees fans.

“I take pride in being from Boston. (But) When it came to my career and where I want to be, this is where I want to be,” Schlittler said. “They are full Yankee guys now. They don’t wear it around as much in Boston, just because. When they are here, they are very prideful about it.”

Schlitter appreciated Yankees manager Aaron Boone for trusting him in a high-stakes game with the season on the line. His eight-inning gem will see the Yankees square off against AL East winners the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS, starting on Saturday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications