“Win or go home” - Yankees’ Cam Schlittler gets candid after electric postseason debut sends team to ALDS

The New York Yankees eliminated bitter rivals Boston Red Sox after rookie ace Cam Schlittler's historic postseason debut in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card series on Thursday.Schlittler, making his postseason debut for the Yankees and facing the Red Sox, his hometown team for the first time, pitched eight scoreless innings to help the Yankees to a 4-0 win.It was a massive performance from the rookie, who acknowledged it after his heroics in the do-or-die clash:&quot;Win or go home situation... just happy to be able to help the team and get the win.&quot; 💪Schlittler is a native of Walpole, a Southeastern Massachusetts town, and grew up in a Red Sox family, idolizing Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz and Chris Sale. His first outing against his boyhood team saw the 24-year-old etch his name in the history books.The Yankees rookie struck out 12 hitters, allowing just five hits in his eight innings. He's the first pitcher in postseason history to have 12 strikeouts without issuing a walk.Cam Schlittler has transformed his family into Yankees fans after growing up idolizing Red Sox playersWhile the 24-year-old grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Cam Schlittler is now a Yankee through and through and has converted his family and teammates into Yankees fans.“I take pride in being from Boston. (But) When it came to my career and where I want to be, this is where I want to be,” Schlittler said. “They are full Yankee guys now. They don’t wear it around as much in Boston, just because. When they are here, they are very prideful about it.”Schlitter appreciated Yankees manager Aaron Boone for trusting him in a high-stakes game with the season on the line. His eight-inning gem will see the Yankees square off against AL East winners the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS, starting on Saturday.