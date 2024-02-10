"Winning an offseason doesn’t mean anything" - Clayton Kershaw reflects on Dodgers' historic off-season acquisitions

Clayton Kershaw cemented another season with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week when the veteran free agent agreed a one-year deal with a team option for the 2025 season.

Kershaw is one of many players LA has brought in this winter. Other big-time additions include Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

It's one of the best offseason fans have seen in quite some time. However, Kershaw knows that the World Series trophy is not decided by who spends the most money over the winter, telling the Orange County Register:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This offseason has been pretty amazing to watch, honestly. There's definitely a part of me that wanted to be a part of that, part of this team.

"Winning an offseason doesn't mean anything, but it's a pretty good clubhouse of guys. The talent is probably the best I've ever been a part of. I'm hopeful that I can be a part of it, too."

While winning the offseason does not translate to trophies, it's a great start for LA. There's no denying the talent on the Dodgers' roster heading into the new season.

Dodgers should be able to manage until Clayton Kershaw is healthy

Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw's 2024 season debut will be delayed a bit, as the veteran left-hander is rehabilitating from the surgery he underwent to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule of his left shoulder.

Expand Tweet

Kershaw started his throwing program last week but is not sure when he will be able to return. He has set a timetable to get back on the mound sometime in July or August.

Until he returns to the rotation, there will be times when Kershaw is not with the team. He does not plan on traveling to the away games until he's healthy. LA should be able to manage until Kershaw is healthy to return.

Their starting rotation comprises Yamamoto, Glasnow, Bobby Miller, James Paxton, Emmet Sheehan, Ryan Yarbrough, Gavin Stone and Walker Buehler.

Expand Tweet

That's quite the stable of arms and has the potential to be one of the best in baseball. In the 2025 season, Shohei Ohtani will be back on the mound. All eyes will be on LA as they set out to prove that all of the offseason spending was worth it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.