“Wins are important right now” - With Aaron Judge’s absence from lineup, Ryan McMahon steps up big time in Yankees' 4-3 win vs. Phillies

Despite Aaron Judge's absence from the lineup due to a right elbow strain, Ryan McMahon starred as the New York Yankees won a 4-3 thriller against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. McMahon, who was in the lineup because of Judge's injury, played a stellar role.
McMahon, who was traded to New York on Friday, stepped up big time, going 2-for-3 and drove in two runs and also making some good plays at third base.
In the second inning, McMahon hit a double off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in right field, as Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached home plate to tie the game 2-2. McMahon was quite happy after the game since he was able to contribute to the Yankees' win right away.
“I’m just excited to do something to help the team. Wins are important right now,” McMahon said. “I’m happy to do some solid stuff out there, and (I'm) ready for the next one. … It’s always good to come through with the stick.”
Right after McMahon's two-run drive, Jasson Dominguez drove in Austin Wells on a sac-fly to take the lead in the game. McMahon also reached home plate on an RBI single by Trent Grisham as the Yankees went from being down 0-2 to 4-2 lead by the end of the second innings.
Ryan McMahon also saved the day on defense, earns praise from Yankees manager
It wasn't only on offense where Ryan McMahon shone. In the fifth inning, after Otto Kemp's second homer of the day had brought the Phillies within one run to tie the game, McMahon made a stellar defensive play.
Trea Turner hit a ball cutting between third base and second. However, McMahon came in sliding, picked the ball and converted an out at first.
"I went to my left. I kind of got spun around when I went down to get it," McMahon said. "As I was getting up, I realized my only play was at first base and I chucked it over there."
The defensive play earned him praise from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
"The play he makes on Turner -- (McMahon) has that kind of ease in which he does it.," Boone said. "It was pretty impressive. He had a couple of other good ones, and obviously the big hit there."
Before coming to the Yankees, Ryan McMahon had spent the first half of the season with the Colorado Rockies. This season, the third baseman is hitting .222 along with 16 home runs and 37 RBIs.