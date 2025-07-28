“Wins are important right now” - With Aaron Judge’s absence from lineup, Ryan McMahon steps up big time in Yankees' 4-3 win vs. Phillies

Despite Aaron Judge's absence from the lineup due to a right elbow strain, Ryan McMahon starred as the New York Yankees won a 4-3 thriller against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. McMahon, who was in the lineup because of Judge's injury, played a stellar role.

Ad

McMahon, who was traded to New York on Friday, stepped up big time, going 2-for-3 and drove in two runs and also making some good plays at third base.

In the second inning, McMahon hit a double off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in right field, as Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached home plate to tie the game 2-2. McMahon was quite happy after the game since he was able to contribute to the Yankees' win right away.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m just excited to do something to help the team. Wins are important right now,” McMahon said. “I’m happy to do some solid stuff out there, and (I'm) ready for the next one. … It’s always good to come through with the stick.”

Right after McMahon's two-run drive, Jasson Dominguez drove in Austin Wells on a sac-fly to take the lead in the game. McMahon also reached home plate on an RBI single by Trent Grisham as the Yankees went from being down 0-2 to 4-2 lead by the end of the second innings.

Ad

Ryan McMahon also saved the day on defense, earns praise from Yankees manager

It wasn't only on offense where Ryan McMahon shone. In the fifth inning, after Otto Kemp's second homer of the day had brought the Phillies within one run to tie the game, McMahon made a stellar defensive play.

Trea Turner hit a ball cutting between third base and second. However, McMahon came in sliding, picked the ball and converted an out at first.

Ad

"I went to my left. I kind of got spun around when I went down to get it," McMahon said. "As I was getting up, I realized my only play was at first base and I chucked it over there."

The defensive play earned him praise from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

"The play he makes on Turner -- (McMahon) has that kind of ease in which he does it.," Boone said. "It was pretty impressive. He had a couple of other good ones, and obviously the big hit there."

Before coming to the Yankees, Ryan McMahon had spent the first half of the season with the Colorado Rockies. This season, the third baseman is hitting .222 along with 16 home runs and 37 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More