"Wish I didn’t have to talk about the ‘04 ALCS" - Derek Jeter recalls painful ALCS loss to the Boston Red Sox during latest broadcast of "The Captain"

Episodes 5 and 6 of “The Captain,” Derek Jeter’s career documentary, aired on Thursday night one right after the other. Just as he did for the first four episodes, Jeter live-tweeted during the latest broadcasts.

The fifth episode opened with the New York Yankees’ 2004 American League Championship Series defeat by the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees and Derek Jeter enjoyed tremendous success together. In spite of that, the Hall of Famer hasn’t been able to get over the manner of their ‘04 collapse to the Red Sox.

"Wish I didn’t have to talk about the ‘04 ALCS" - Derek Jeter

The Yankees were 3-0 up, but the Red Sox completed an historic turnaround to clinch the seven-game series.

Boston became only the third team in North American sports history to lose the first three games of a best-of-seven series and win the last four.

The episode also touched upon Jeter’s bi-racial identity and how it shaped him as a person, both on and off the field.

The focus of the episode then shifted to how Jeter dealt with the New York media. Longtime reporter Wallace Matthews, who is white, controversially called Jeter "racially neutral" and "almost colorless, not only physically but in the way he spoke." Jeter addressed Matthews' remarks in a recent interview with “Time.”

"It speaks for itself. You can’t have a comment where you’re speaking for me when you’ve never asked the question about how I identify," Jeter said. "It was something that caught me off guard and there was a real and genuine reaction."

The next episode went on to focus on the final years of Jeter's playing career.

Derek Jeter’s post-retirement ventures will be in focus during the finale of “The Captain”

Following the fifth chapter, Episode 6 opened by reminiscing about the aura of the old Yankee Stadium. The Bronx Bombers have been playing at their current home, the new Yankee Stadium, since April 2009.

The episode then moved onto the Yankees’ 2009 World Series triumph, which was the fifth and final holy grail of Jeter’s legendary career.

It subsequently highlighted Jeter’s horrific ankle fracture against the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 ALCS, which the Yankees went on to lose. The episode ended with Jeter announcing that 2014 would be the final season of his career.

Expect the seventh and final episode of “The Captain” to focus on Derek Jeter’s post-retirement life. It will air on Thursday, August 11, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

