"With strength, I will rise from all this..." - Disgraced Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna vows to recover from recent DUI arrest

Troubled Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna took to social media with a vow to grow from his recent controversy. Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning at a traffic stop in Norcross, Georgia. He now faces charges of driving under the influence and failing to maintain a lane on Beaver Ruin Road.

The arresting officer said Ozuna was going "well over" the 35 mph speed limit. He also said that he "had to reach speeds of approximately 90 MPH to catch up to the vehicle".

Once pulled over, the officer's body cam footage showed Ozuna apologizing and trying to use his celebrity status to avoid arrest. “The driver immediately stated, ‘Sorry, sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves'."

Marcell Ozuna uses social media to "vow" personal growth

The controversial outfielder decided to use his social media platform to announce that he would "rise from all this...". Though he may believe this message will help him save some credibility with his fans, given Ozuna's history, this message may fall on deaf ears.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Marcell Ozuna posted this on his IG stories:



The problematic outfielder has already received a 20-game suspension during the 2021 season following a domestic violence incident. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, though the charges were later withdrawn. Needless to say, he is not a beloved player by fans and colleagues alike.

Showered by boos during return to action

Ozuna made his return to the Braves lineup on Monday night against the Houston Astros and was welcomed by a boos from the home crowd. He would go on to strikeout, causing the booing to grow louder and louder.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti I don't understand how morally, ethically, or legally Marcell Ozuna is playing baseball for the Atlanta Braves today. I don't understand how morally, ethically, or legally Marcell Ozuna is playing baseball for the Atlanta Braves today.

When asked after the game if he was bothered by the crowd reaction, Ozuna played it off without much remorse. "It's kind of a motivator. Just don't listen to whatever they're saying, keep my head up and do my best," he said.

While he seems likely to remain on the Braves' roster for the remainder of the season, his future in the MLB seems less certain. Teams will likely be hesitant to take a shot with Marcell Ozuna, who outside of controversy, is in the middle of a poor season.

