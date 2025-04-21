  • home icon
  Wives of MLB stars Walker Buehler, Francisco Lindor, Blake Snell share their picture-perfect Easter moments

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:14 GMT
Walker Buehler, Francisco Lindor, Blake Snell
MLB players spent the Easter weekend gearing up for the team, soaking the holiday spirit with their families on and off the field. Partners of Walker Buehler, Francisco Lindor and Blake Snell shared adorable snapshots of their Easter celebrations.

Haeley and Snell welcomed their firstborn, Kaedyn, in June 2024. For the Easter celebrations, Haeley shared a photo in which Kaedyn can be seen seated on a grassy field and holding a bright orange Easter egg. There was also a toddler tote bag nearby that read "Happy Easter Day."

On the occasion of Easter celebrations, Boston Red Sox ace Walker Buehler was at Fenway Park with his wife, McKenzie and daughter Finley. The family participated in an on-field Easter egg hunt organized by the club.

Buehler was in his yellow City Connect jerseys and posed with McKenzie and their daughter, Finley. Their daughter wore an adorable pink dress with a bow in her hair.

On March 30, Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia welcomed their first son and third child, Koa. The couple is already parents to two daughters, Kalina and Amapola.

For the Easter celebrations, Katia shared a photo of three Easter baskets, one for each child, labeled with their names: Kalina, Amapola and Koa. Each basket was filled with toys and festive treats. Katia also shared photos of their three children, adding to the festive vibe.

JT Realmuto and Zack Wheeler also shared Easter vibes

Several other MLB stars enjoyed the Easter festivities.

Philadelphia Phillies star JT Realmuto spent the weekend posing with his family alongside an Easter Bunny. Realmuto and his family posed in white overalls and were all smiles near the dugout of Citizens Bank Park.

"On the door frame of my life⁣ Is the blood of Jesus Christ!⁣ Thank you Jesus, thank you.⁣ Happy Easter friends. Team Realmuto loves you!" he wrote in caption.
Fellow teammate and Phillies star pitcher Zack Wheeler also had his family for Easter celebrations at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler, his wife Dominique and their three children, son Wesley, and daughters Bambi and Winter, posed alongside the Easter Bunny.

Wheeler was in casual wear, holding his daughter in his arms while the other two kids gave candid smiles for the click.

"Happy Easter 🐰" Dominique wrote in caption.
Edited by Debasish
