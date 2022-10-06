"Woke cancel culture and national values are being pushed down to our state" - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called out Atlanta Braves name change controversy after White House press secretary expressed her qualms

Following the Atlanta Braves' Monday visit to the White House to honor their 2021 World Series victory, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp didn't show his support for the prospect of the team altering its name.

When asked by host Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday, Kemp said that it is the result of “woke cancel culture.”

"We’ve had meetings in the governor’s office about that. This is just the woke cancel culture and really national values that are being tried to be pushed down to our state and other states around the country, which is why we have to stand up and fight for our values in the state of Georgia. That’s why this race is so important.”

On Monday, a ceremony honoring the Braves' 2021 World Series victory was conducted at the White House.

"Tonight, the @Braves made our state - and thousands of fans across the country - prouder than ever, and for the first time in over 25 years are bringing the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP title home to Georgia! Go Braves! #BattleATL #WorldSeries" – Brian Kemp

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about the contentious Tomahawk chop and whether the president thought the squad should alter its name. She said:

“We believe that it’s important to have this conversation. Native American and Indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation.”

“That is something that the president believes. That is something that this administration believes. And he has consistently emphasized that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Last November, the Atlanta Braves won the Major League Baseball title by defeating the Houston Astros in six games.

"This team! 🫶" - Braves

The Braves won it for the first time since 1995.

President Joe Biden welcomes World Series champion Atlanta Braves to the White House

During the White House event, the president said that the team “never quit” and “never gave in.”

“But none of it came easy. People counted you out. Heck, I know something about being counted out.”

A Native American Warrior phrase is where the name "Braves," first used in 1912, comes from. "The Bravos" is the nickname given to them.

President Joe Biden with World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the White House

The team initially started playing under the moniker Boston Braves. They used the name for most of the first half of the 20th century after going through several name changes. The franchise then relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1953, where they took the Milwaukee Braves title. In 1966, they moved to Atlanta to become the Atlanta Braves.

Poll : 0 votes