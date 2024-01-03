Woo Suk Go Free Agency Update: Padres close to agreeing deal for Korean relief pitcher

South Korean relief pitcher Woo Suk Go is nearing a deal with the San Diego Padres, per Jon Heyman. Go will likely work as San Diego's closer for the 2024 season if the two sides come to terms.

Signing Go would be a great addition to the team's bullpen. Last month, the Padres signed a deal with top-rated Japanese relief pitcher Yuki Matsui. Go and Matsui would make for a tough backend of the bullpen.

Woo Suk Go is coming off a season where he appeared in 44 games, compiling a 3.68 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 15 saves on 44 innings of work. He spent the last five seasons with the LG Twins of the KBO before being posted this offseason.

Taking a closer look at Woo Suk Go

Korea v Orix Buffaloes

Woo Suk Go operates on a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball, cutter, slider and curveball. He has great command of his pitches and can be a tough pitcher to barrel a ball up on.

Since 2019, Go has compiled 139 saves, the most of any relief pitcher in the KBO since that time. He also notched a career-high 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings last season.

Go has not received the attention he likely should have with guys like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the open market. However, several teams have been tied to him, like the St. Louis Cardinals.

With Matsui, Suarez, and potentially Go, this Padres bullpen could be a force in 2024. While they will likely lose Josh Hader in free agency, they have been able to sign some valuable players.

All eyes will be on San Diego in 2024. They were one of the most disappointing teams in the league, and the fanbase will not stand for another lackluster year.

