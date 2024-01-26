“Words cannot describe this feeling” - Jonathan India shares heartwarming photos as Reds star and fiancee Daniella celebrate arrival of baby girl

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India took to Instagram to make public the arrival of his baby daughter, overwhelmed with emotion and pride. He and his fiancee, Daniella Garcia, welcomed baby Adalina Amilia India into the world on Jan. 22 and India posted a heartwarming photo, captioned:

“Words cannot describe this feeling. Adalina Amilia India, 1/22/24."

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for Jonathan India and Daniella Garcia, who got engaged at Cincinnati's Ault Park in August last year and have been together since 2019.

While the Cincinnati Reds are not among the favorites to win the World Series in 2024, rumors suggest Jonathan India could be traded, representing another seismic change in his life.

Reds Manager David Bell discusses Jonathan India's role on the team

With the Reds having a surplus of infielders at the moment, many are speculating that Jonathan India might soon be traded. Cincinnati manager David Bell spoke to the media on Wednesday and touched on India's future with the team.

While he didn't talk about the trade rumors that have been circulating this winter, he mentioned that India might have to play other positions in order to see the field:

“He’s 100% in on what we have here as a team. There has been, if anything, a little more of a shift toward ‘I am going to do whatever I have to do to be on the field and help our team win. Whatever that takes.’ He just wants to be on the field and in the lineup as much as possible.

"Obviously, he’s a second baseman. Depending on how things shape out, to be able to get him on the field as much as he wants to be and as much as we want him to be, there may be other positions he’s going to need to play.”

While this suggests India has a role to play in 2024, there have been multiple reports suggesting a trade could be forthcoming. We will see if India will have a new start in his professional life to go along with welcoming a baby daughter in 2024.

