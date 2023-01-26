World Baseball Classic Winners: A look at Countries who have raised the Trophy in past editions

The World Baseball Classic is nearly upon us. From March 8th to March 21st, 20 of the world's best baseball teams will face off at venues in the United States, Taiwan, and Japan.

The 2023 tournament will mark the fifth World Baseball Classic. This year's tournament was scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed amidst pandemic concerns.

The tournament was formed in 2006 after a ruling by the International Olympic Committee that excluded baseball from future Olympic Games. The inaugural game took place in March 2006 and saw South Korea beat Taiwan 2-0 at the Tokyo Dome.

Cuba was the 2006 WBC runner-up, eventually losing in the finals to Japan. Due to the embargo effectively barring Cuban players from the MLB, the team featured a group representative of teams in the Cuban National Series. Cuban pitcher Yadel Marti pitched 12.2 innings of scoreless baseball throughout the tournament.

World Baseball Classic @WBCBaseball



His go-ahead hit in the 10th inning led to Japan's title. Ichiro came up clutch in the 2009 World Baseball Classic final.His go-ahead hit in the 10th inning led to Japan's title. Ichiro came up clutch in the 2009 World Baseball Classic final. His go-ahead hit in the 10th inning led to Japan's title. 😤 https://t.co/gUdqOtYetd

"Ichiro came up clutch in the 2009 World Baseball Classic final. His go-ahead hit in the 10th inning led to Japan's title." - @ World Baseball Classic

The 2009 World Baseball Classic went to Japan. The tournament's MVP, Daisuke Matsuzaka, compiled a 2.45 ERA in 14 2/3 innings, helping his team beat South Korea and win the tournament's MVP Award. With the win, Matsuzaka became the first player to win a WBC title and a World Series.

The former Rookie of the Year Award winner of the NPB's Pacific League had a brief five-year stint in the MLB with the Mets and Red Sox but always found his way back to the NPB. Matsuzaka entered the 2009 WBC as the three-time NPB win leader and four-time NPB strikeout leader.

The 2013 WBC saw the Dominican Republic beat Puerto Rico to become the first team in the western hemisphere to capture the title. Robinson Cano was a game-changer, going 15-for-32 with four doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Team USA wins its first WBC title, dominating Puerto Rico, 8-0. Champions!Team USA wins its first WBC title, dominating Puerto Rico, 8-0. #WBC2017 Champions!Team USA wins its first WBC title, dominating Puerto Rico, 8-0. #WBC2017 https://t.co/9YtuNCC9zQ

"Champions! Team USA wins its first WBC title, dominating Puerto Rico, 8-0." - @ Sports Center

The recent champion was the USA, gaining their first title over Puerto Rico. Although then-Houston Astros phenom Carlos Correa lit up the show for Puerto Rico over the course of the tournament, it wasn't enough in the end.

Stacked Team USA looks for a repeat in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Team USA is set to be captained by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, who is making his first WBC appearance. However, 2-time WBC champion Japan looks threatening, featuring Trout's teammate Shohei Ohtani. It will be their second straight title if they are successful.

Poll : 0 votes