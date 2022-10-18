World Series 2022: Top Teams Who Can Make it to the World Series 

The World Series is getting closer and closer. We are now almost finished with the 2022 Divisional Series and a select list of teams look poised to storm all the way to the championship.

This year, the playoffs have featured some very interesting upsets and some moments of pure chaos. Let's take a look at the teams who are most likely to appear in the 2022 World Series.

Firstly, the San Diego Padres seem to be the Dark Horse of 2022. After battling it out in the NL West - seen by many as baseball's most competitive division - the Padres secured a Wild Card spot. It was their first playoff berth since 2006 and they were up against the New York Mets.

"WE'RE GOING TO THE NLCS" - @ San Diego Padres

The Padres dusted off the Mets in 3 games - rendering the Mets the first 100-win team to fail to advance to the NLDS since 1995. The Padres then made quick work of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the MLB.

Leading the charge for the San Diego Padres has been center fielder Trent Grisham, who has 3 home runs and 5 RBIs in 21 at-bats for the Padres. Their NLCS matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, who bested the World Series defending Atlanta Braves, will mark the first time two NL Wild Card clubs meet in the NLCS in decades.

Red October Muse @Phillies_Muse Braves season is over, roll credits Braves season is over, roll credits https://t.co/MSAJumV0mw

"Braves season is over, roll credits" - @ Red October Muse

Apart from the Padres, we have the New York Yankees. However, the championship does not look as likely as it did, especially with superstar Aaron Judge looking to be faltering. They will play their 5th and final game against the Cleveland Guardians tonight in the ALDS showdown. The Yankees as a team have only hit .177 this postseason.

Finally, we have the Philadelphia Phillies, who are on an explosive run. The Phillies have out-hit every other team in the postseason by far. They have the best batting average in the postseason and have driven in 32 runs, more than any other team. The Phillies will look to appear in their first World Series since 2009.

World Series looks to be a field of underdogs

The New York Yankees or the Houston Astros may still take the center podium this season. However, 2022 appears to be the season of underdogs. Whoever emerges from the NLCS is likely to have the momentum to win the World Series this year.

Poll : 0 votes