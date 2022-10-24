World Series 2022: Who are the 3 best players on the Philadelphia Phillies roster?

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The team has hosted some of the best talent in the league this season and could very well take it all.

Although the entire roster has been producing this postseason, some players have been performing at a cut above the rest. Today, we are going to take a look at the top 3 players for the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2022 MLB postseason.

#1 - Bryce Harper

Outfielder Bryce Harper has not only been the best player on the Phillies during the postseason, but the best player in the MLB. Harper is first among all players in the MLB postseason in home runs and RBIs with five and 11 respectively.

"Here’s Scott Franzke’s call of Bryce Harper’s iconic home run, via @piccone" - @ Phillies Nation

Harper is also hitting .419 - the highest among players still in the playoffs. He was responsible for a 2-run home run in the eighth inning of Game 5 against the San Diego Padres that sent the Philadelphia Phillies into the World Series.

#2 - Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber had a career season in 2022 with the Philadelphia Phillies after coming over from the Boston Red Sox the year prior. Schwarber set career records in nearly every category.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



A former World Series champion himself, "This team is beautiful... it's not about anything else except for us and trying to get a win at the end of the day." 🗣️A former World Series champion himself, @kschwarb12 spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about this @Phillies team. "This team is beautiful... it's not about anything else except for us and trying to get a win at the end of the day." 🗣️A former World Series champion himself, @kschwarb12 spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about this @Phillies team. https://t.co/9U3r5w4A1d

"'This team is beautiful... it's not about anything else except for us and trying to get a win at the end of the day.' A former World Series champion himself, @kschwarb12 spoke with @kenrosenthal about his @phillies team" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

He played 155 games, hit 94 RBIs and led the NL in home runs with 46. So far in the playoffs, Schwarber has three home runs and six RBIs. He also has an .OBP of .375, the highest of any player on the Philadephia Phillies.

#3 - Zach Wheeler

The Philadelphia Phillies' best pitcher has been right-hander Zach Wheeler.

"Zack Wheeler talks to the crew from the clubhouse!" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

Wheeler threw two magnificent games against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, in which he allowed only two earned runs over 13 innings. Watch out for Wheeler to show up big for his team in the NLCS.

Philadelphia Phillies look to take it all the way

The Philalphia Phillies will rely on these big names as they begin the World Series against the Houston Astros this week. This team has energized their city, and they are looking to bring it all home for the fans.

Poll : 0 votes