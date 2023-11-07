World Series champ Jordan Montgomery in Red Sox radar, Boston officials make contact with player's agent

After Shohei Ohtani himself, left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery may be the highest-profile free market name available right now. A 2023 World Series champ, indications pertaining to Montgomery's next destination may already be appearing.

On November 7, MLB analyst Jon Morosi reported that a Boras Group representative, who serve as Montgomery's agent, met with the Boston Red Sox. Though far from a done deal, the news may offer a firm indication of where Montgomery is go to next.

"GM Meetings update: Red Sox officials have spoken with the agent for LHP Jordan Montgomery, who posted a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular-season starts for the World Series champs." - Jon Morosi

A native of South Carolina, the last eighteen months have been hectic for Montgomery. Traded from the Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 deadline, Montgomery was again traded at this year's deadline, this time to the Texas Rangers.

In Texas, Montgomery dominated, going 4-2 in 11 starts, while posting a 2.79 ERA. In the postseason, the 30-year old went 2-2, allowing ten earned runs in 33 innings as the Texas Rangers clinched their franchise's first-ever World Series victory.

For the Boston Red Sox, big changes are underway. After the team's last-place 2023 result, CBO Chaim Bloom was fired, paving way for former player Craig Breslow to assume the role. Considered a contender to ink Ohtani, it is entirely possible that Breslow may be looking at Montgomery as a possible consolation option.

"Jordan Montgomery with a big strikeout! #Rangers (via @MLB)" - Pennant Sports

News of the potential deal comes against the backdrop of the 2023 MLB GM meetings in Arizona. Always seen as an opportunity for owners to gossip about potential signings, it is likely that Montgomery's name is on the lips of many an attendee.

Jordan Montgomery's best years might still be ahead of him

After finishing 2017 as a Rookie of the Year finalist, Montgomery's career has been peculiarly devoid of honors ever since. In 2023, Montgomery went from a relatively obscure starter to headlining one of the most effective rotations in baseball, and excelling.

It is evident that teams around the league are waking up to how good Jordan Montgomery is, and can get. It is unclear where the southpaw will ultimately end up. However, it is almost certain that the ace can look forward to terms slightly more comprehensive than those of the one-year, $10 million contract he played under in 2023.