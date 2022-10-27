World Series History: List of World Series winners in the 21st century

Since the beginning of the 21st century, there have been 14 different teams who have won the World Series title. This number will not change this season no matter who wins the title as the competing teams, Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies have both won the title at least once since 2001.

"As we wait for the World Series to begin... Is your favorite team on this graphic?" - MLB

Here is a look at every team that has won the championship in the 21st century.

YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP 2022 - - 2021 Atlanta Braves Houston Astros 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers Tampa Bay Rays 2019 Washington Nationals Houston Astros 2018 Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers 2017 Houston Astros Los Angeles Dodgers 2016 Chicago Cubs Cleveland Indians 2015 Kansas City Royals New York Mets 2014 San Francisco Giants Kansas City Royals 2013 Boston Red Sox St. Louis Cardinals 2012 San Francisco Giants Detroit Tigers 2011 St. Louis Cardinals Texas Rangers 2010 San Francisco Giants Texas Rangers 2009 New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies 2008 Philadelphia Phillies Tampa Bay Rays 2007 Boston Red Sox Colorado Rockies 2006 St. Louis Cardinals Detroit Tigers 2005 Chicago White Sox Houston Astros 2004 Boston Red Sox St. Louis Cardinals 2003 Florida Marlins New York Yankees 2002 Anaheim Angels San Francisco Giants 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks New York Yankees

Even though 24 teams have won the title at least once, the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, and Tampa Bay Rays have never won the crown.

From the table above, we can see that the Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, and Texas Rangers have at least played for the championship in the last 21 seasons.

The Seattle Mariners are the only franchise to have never made an appearance in the World Series. However, the team ended their 21-year playoff drought this season and also have one of the most electric young players in the MLB, Julio Rodriguez.

"What a year for J-Rod! Here are 44 stats from @JRODshow44's historic rookie season. #SeaUsRise" - Seattle Mariners

Who will play for the World Series title in 2022?

Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston will see the opening pitch of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. This will be the Astros' fourth World Series appearance in six years, while being the first for the Phillies since 2009.

"On this day in 2008...the swinging bunt that shook Philadelphia @Phillies | #RedOctober" - MLB Network

While the Astros are the betting favorites to win the title, the Phillies, who had the fewest wins of any of the NL teams in the postseason, cannot be counted out.

Which teams have won the most Championships?

It may come as no surprise, but the New York Yankees are the current record holders for most World Series titles with 27 wins. Following the Yankees are the St. Louis Cardinals with 11, and the Oakland Athletics with 9.

The Yankees ended the postseason last Sunday after being closely defeated by the Houston Astros with a score of 6-5 in ALCS Game 4. The team completed a full sweep and will advance to play against the Phillies for the World Series title on Saturday.

