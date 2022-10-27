Create

World Series History: List of World Series winners in the 21st century

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Oct 27, 2022 06:18 PM IST
Atlanta Braves World Series Parade
Atlanta Braves Poses with their 2021 World Series Championship

Since the beginning of the 21st century, there have been 14 different teams who have won the World Series title. This number will not change this season no matter who wins the title as the competing teams, Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies have both won the title at least once since 2001.

As we wait for the #WorldSeries to begin …Is your favorite team on this graphic? https://t.co/YR4S8Ewgwb
"As we wait for the World Series to begin... Is your favorite team on this graphic?" - MLB

Here is a look at every team that has won the championship in the 21st century.

YEARWINNERRUNNER-UP
2022 - -
2021 Atlanta BravesHouston Astros
2020Los Angeles DodgersTampa Bay Rays
2019Washington NationalsHouston Astros
2018Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers
2017Houston AstrosLos Angeles Dodgers
2016Chicago CubsCleveland Indians
2015Kansas City RoyalsNew York Mets
2014San Francisco GiantsKansas City Royals
2013Boston Red SoxSt. Louis Cardinals
2012San Francisco GiantsDetroit Tigers
2011St. Louis CardinalsTexas Rangers
2010San Francisco GiantsTexas Rangers
2009New York YankeesPhiladelphia Phillies
2008Philadelphia PhilliesTampa Bay Rays
2007Boston Red SoxColorado Rockies
2006St. Louis CardinalsDetroit Tigers
2005Chicago White SoxHouston Astros
2004Boston Red SoxSt. Louis Cardinals
2003Florida MarlinsNew York Yankees
2002Anaheim AngelsSan Francisco Giants
2001Arizona DiamondbacksNew York Yankees

Even though 24 teams have won the title at least once, the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, and Tampa Bay Rays have never won the crown.

From the table above, we can see that the Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, and Texas Rangers have at least played for the championship in the last 21 seasons.

The Seattle Mariners are the only franchise to have never made an appearance in the World Series. However, the team ended their 21-year playoff drought this season and also have one of the most electric young players in the MLB, Julio Rodriguez.

What a year for J-Rod! Here are 4️⃣4️⃣ stats from @JRODshow44’s historic rookie season. #SeaUsRise
"What a year for J-Rod! Here are 44 stats from @JRODshow44's historic rookie season. #SeaUsRise" - Seattle Mariners

Who will play for the World Series title in 2022?

Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston will see the opening pitch of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. This will be the Astros' fourth World Series appearance in six years, while being the first for the Phillies since 2009.

"On this day in 2008...the swinging bunt that shook Philadelphia @Phillies | #RedOctober" - MLB Network

While the Astros are the betting favorites to win the title, the Phillies, who had the fewest wins of any of the NL teams in the postseason, cannot be counted out.

Which teams have won the most Championships?

It may come as no surprise, but the New York Yankees are the current record holders for most World Series titles with 27 wins. Following the Yankees are the St. Louis Cardinals with 11, and the Oakland Athletics with 9.

The Yankees ended the postseason last Sunday after being closely defeated by the Houston Astros with a score of 6-5 in ALCS Game 4. The team completed a full sweep and will advance to play against the Phillies for the World Series title on Saturday.

Edited by Kanav Seth
