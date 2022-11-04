The Philadelphia Phillies didn't care that they were justin a no-hit Game Four of the World Series on Wednesday. Kyle Schwarber got the party started early for the Phillies' offense with a leadoff home run off of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Astros got a run across the top of the first inning thanks to a Jeremy Pena single that scored Jose Altuve. However, Schwarber tied the game up with one swing of the bat on a high fastball.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports SCHWARBER YABO RIGHT BACK SCHWARBER YABO RIGHT BACK https://t.co/iZxZ4ZAFJV

Verlander gave Schwarber a pitch he could handle and Schwarber left no doubt about it. Justin Verlander has struggled in his World Series appearances. He's 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA while giving up nine home runs coming into his start on Thursday. For whatever reason, Verlander can't figure it out in the World Series.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are going absolutely crazy. This was exactly how they wanted the offense to respond after their terrible performance in Game Four of the World Series.

"World Series Verlander," one fan explained.

"That's so clutch after last night," said another.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan There are a few rules in life. One of them is do not give Kyle Schwarber a high fastball.



Astros 1, Phillies 1 There are a few rules in life. One of them is do not give Kyle Schwarber a high fastball.Astros 1, Phillies 1

Talkin’ Jake @TalkinJake This is going to be an all time game. This is going to be an all time game.

Adam Samuels @SamuelAdams_12 Justin Verlander in the World Series Justin Verlander in the World Series https://t.co/65MvziugrZ

SirBoywonder513🦃 @SirBoywonder513 @barstoolsports @TheRealJHair That’s a great swing on a difficult pitch to hit @barstoolsports @TheRealJHair That’s a great swing on a difficult pitch to hit

good job Quiso @tribecalledquis This Kyle Schwarber HR will be told to my grandchildren This Kyle Schwarber HR will be told to my grandchildren

Vernors Jersey Matt @ODBSports Has Kyle Schwarber been the best player in the playoffs this year? Has Kyle Schwarber been the best player in the playoffs this year?

CD @MeekMortis @Jared_Carrabis He’s actually been the most impactful player since the start of last season @Jared_Carrabis He’s actually been the most impactful player since the start of last season

While many fans are mentioning how bad Justin Verlander is in the World Series, others are pointing out how great Kyle Schwarber is. He had an insane season at the plate that was overshadowed by Aaron Judge's history-breaking season. Schwarber finished second behind Judge for most home runs during the regular season at 46.

Fans want him to get the recognition that he deserves. He's been a big reason as to why the Phillies are in the position that they are in now. He's been a key addition to their team.

The Philadelphia Phillies don't care that they were no-hit in Game Four of the World Series

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies made it very clear that being no-hit on Wednesday has zero effect on them. While they were disappointed in how they performed, they weren't going to let the game linger in their minds. They flushed out their performance on Wednesday to put their full focus into their game on Thursday.

They know how good their offense is and how they can score in bunches in the blink of an eye. They're not worried about one bad game, they're too good for that.

This was exactly how the Phillies needed to come out and respond after Wednesday night's loss. They need to keep the pressure on Houston and take control of the series.

Poll : 0 votes