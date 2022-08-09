“Worst Contract in MLB history” - Baseball world reacts, taunts Chicago Cubs in wake of GM announcing Jason Heyward’s pending release

Social media was abuzz following the inevitable proclamation that Cubs' outfielder Jason Heyward will be released at the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season.

As a former 14th overall draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2007, Heyward never lived up to the hype. It seemed that even well into his 30s, baseball was waiting for Heyward to break out.

This expectation was primarily due to the gargantuan contract he signed back in 2018. Fans wasted no time in voicing the Cubs' mistake of offering such terms to the soon-to-be-released Chicago outfielder.

A common echo throughout social media left no doubt about the poor state of this contract.

These comments followed the Cubs GM's official announcement of Jason Heyward's impending release.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Cubs GM Jed Hoyer informed Jason Heyward that he will not be part of the team in 2023. Cubs GM Jed Hoyer informed Jason Heyward that he will not be part of the team in 2023. https://t.co/Cd2ePRG8ZR

The most difficult part for the Cubs regarding Heyward's contract is that he will still be owed money for several seasons following his release.

It's not as if Jason Heyward was completely unproductive at the MLB level. Heyward displayed promising signs of breaking out of his shell throughout his career, especially in the 2019 MLB season.

Josh Fitzpatrick @jfitzsports

#Cubs @Cubs Heyward is a sad story, at times showing promising signs of breaking out, especially in 2019 when he had 21 HR’s Heyward is a sad story, at times showing promising signs of breaking out, especially in 2019 when he had 21 HR’s#Cubs @Cubs https://t.co/Psjck4uxbs

Unfortunately for the aging 32-year-old, Heyward never replicated that success. His lacking performance has led to his release from the Chicago Cubs.

Heyward's contract and production unfortunately make him one of the bigger draft busts among active players. This fact is mirrored by social media reactions.

Some comments were harsher than others.

Several posted very harsh words for an otherwise great human being. Unfortunately for Jason Heyward, fans judge him by his production and his contract. His MLB career, however, is far from over. Some fans are already expressing their desire to obtain his services for their ball clubs.

The Atlanta Braves, of course, wouldn't be a far-fetched idea considering his history with the team that initially drafted him.

What's in store for Jason Heyward's MLB future and the state of the Chicago Cubs?

Manager David Ross of the Chicago Cubs visits the mound.

Pay no attention to the numerous tweets regarding the end of Heyward's career. The fact is, he'd still be a very productive utility player or bottom-of-the-lineup option for most teams.

As far as the state of the Chicago Cubs, it's no secret they're in all-out rebuild mode. After parting with the entirety of their veteran core last season, there's no timetable on how long this rebuild could last.

