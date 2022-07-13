"Worst loss of the year. Wt*" "Yall lost to Joey vottos new tiktok" - New York Yankees fans dumbfounded by team's 9th-inning disaster resulting in a stunning loss to the Cincinnati Reds

The New York Yankees have just been defeated by the Cincinnati Reds. The Yankees were cruising with a 3-0 lead in the top of the ninth before the Reds woke up and fought back. The Bombers lost the game, 4-3.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes was tasked with a routine closeout of the Reds, but he was lit up by Cincinnati. Tyler Naquin started the comeback in the ninth as he reached on an infield single wherein Tommy Pham scored.

Kyle Farmer was then hit by a pitch that scored in Joey Votto. Afterwards, Jonathan India scored in both Farmer and Donovan Solano for a two-RBI single to give the Reds their first taste of the lead.

The Yankees could not recover the one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, which gave the Reds just their 33rd win of the season.

As the Cincinnati Reds would like to point out, they are now 4-0 when Joey Votto makes a TikTok video.

Gerritt Cole had a superb outing for the Yankees with a four-hit, no earned runs and an 11-strikeout performance. This, however, wasn't enough after Clay Holmes' meltdown in the final inning. It was the closer's first loss and the only time he has surrendered more than a run in a game this year.

New York Yankees fans bamboozled after the stunning upset loss to the Cincinnati Reds

The New York Yankees have just embarked on their second three-game losing streak of the season. They still sport the best record in baseball. However, losing to the lowly Cincinnati Reds in the way that they did was just unacceptable to their fans.

The Bombers have won just half of their last 10 games, and some are doubting the capabilities of the team.

Clay Holmes has been excellent all season long in place of Aroldis Chapman, but Yankees fans lamented his performance tonight.

Kyle @McAllisterKyleJ @EDnSantaPaula @Yankees Holmes happened again. Been great all year now back to back chokes. @EDnSantaPaula @Yankees Holmes happened again. Been great all year now back to back chokes.

The New York Yankees have also lost their first of 49 games after carrying the lead entering the ninth inning. For context, the Reds were 0-49 when trailing in the final inning.

While many pinned the loss on Holmes' performance, others wanted to turn a blind eye given his form this year.

Talkin’ Jake @TalkinJake Here’s what I’m going to do.



Erase that Clay Holmes inning from my memory. He’s done so much good.



That inning never happened. Here’s what I’m going to do.Erase that Clay Holmes inning from my memory. He’s done so much good.That inning never happened.

The loss will certainly live long in the memory of Yankees fans. Some have even pointed out that this game was worse than being no-hit by the Houston Astros.

The Yankees will have another go at the Reds to try and right their wrongs and get out of their rough patch.

They need statement wins against the Reds in the next two games as a three-game rivalry series is on deck against the Boston Red Sox.

