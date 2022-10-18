Which Teams Have The Worst Records in MLB History?

As the World Series draws closer and closer, it’s time to pay our respects to the teams that finished with the worst records in MLB history. The Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Cleveland Guardians are the only teams remaining in the playoffs looking to add a World Series title to their franchise trophy case.

No matter which team wins the World Series, they will have etched their names in baseball history. However, winning a championship is not the only way players and teams have found themselves in the history books. Sometimes the worst of the worst will leave a legacy that will last long beyond their time.

In the modern era, no team has lost more games than the 1962 New York Mets and the 2003 Detroit Tigers. Here is a deep dive into two of the worst records in MLB history.

Introducing the 1962 New York Mets, who own one of the worst records in MLB history

While the 2022 New York Mets failed to win the World Series, they did manage a record of 101-61, which shows the growth of the franchise since their inaugural season in 1962. In their first season in the National League, the 1962 New York Mets finished with a record of 40-120. If you ask a Mets fan, with both teams not winning the World Series, which team is worse?

"In honor of the Mets' 60th anniversary, they have decided to play like the 1962 mets for the final 60 games! Incredible! #LGM" - Fireball Talks NASCAR

While the Mets failed to win more than 40 games, outfielder Frank Thomas managed to have a great season while playing for such an awful team. He finished the 1962 season with 34 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a .266 batting average.

The 2003 Detroit Tigers hold one of the worst records in MLB history

While the 1962 have plenty of excuses for their poor season, an established franchise such as the Detroit Tigers have no excuse for executing one of the worst records in MLB history. While some of the other teams with horrendous records have excuses (expansion teams, financial issues, off-field issues), the 2003 Tigers have no legitimate excuse for their record.

Jeff Riger @riger1984 The 2003 Detroit Tigers (43-119) were shut out 17 times all season long.



"The 2003 Detroit Tigers (43-119) were shut out 17 times all season long. The 2022 Detroit Tigers were just shut out for the 17th time in 121 games." - Jeff Riger

The team's offense was practically non-existent, and their pitching rotation did not have a starting pitcher with an ERA of less than 4.67. However, Dmitiri Young was the lone bright spot on this lowly roster. He was named to hist first career All-Star team while finishing the season with 29 home runs and 85 RBIs with a batting average of .297.

