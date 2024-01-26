"Would've held out to see if I could've landed JD Martinez" - Former Reds GM Jim Bowden casts doubt over Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently made headlines by acquiring Joc Pederson on a one-year, $12.5 million deal. Pederson made his second All-Star appearance and helped the Giants reach the NL West division title. He had a great 2023 campaign, hitting .235 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in 358 at-bats.

The deal has sparked debate about the team’s overall strategy and whether they could have a different approach in the competitive free-agent market.

Former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden shared his thoughts on MLB Network Radio, suggesting that it would have been better for the Diamondbacks if they had pursued J.D. Martinez, who had a great season with the LA Dodgers.

“Diamondbacks gave Pederson 12 and a half million dollars. That's a lot of money. Are you going to be able to sit there, and give another guy 10 to 12 million? Probably not. I think I would have rather spent the money on J.D. now," Bowden said.

"I like the Peterson signing, but at the same time, I probably would have held out to see if I could have landed J.D. Martinez myself.”

Bowden highlighted the current state of the DH market, where many notable players like Martinez, Jorge Soler and Justin Turner have unsigned status. He believes that teams risk losing their chance to secure impactful hitters if they delay their decisions.

J.D. Martinez’s case for a Diamondbacks move

According to Bowden, Martinez would have been a better fit for the Diamondback’s roster and budget as they need another batter even after signing Pederson.

Bowden pointed out that the Diamondbacks ranked 11th in the NL in runs scored (718), 12th in home runs (176), and 13th in OPS (.712) in 2023 and that they could use a proven slugger like Martinez to boost their offense.

During the 2023 season, Martinez had a .271 average, 33 home runs, 103 RBIs and a .893 OPS. He also had 61 runs scored, 27 doubles, a stolen base and two triples in 111 games. He has also been to the World Series twice in the last three years.

The unsigned hitters and the strategic move of the teams in the off-season will impact the upcoming MLB season. Only time will tell whether the Diamondbacks’ decision to acquire Pederson is a winning move or not.

