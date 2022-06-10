“Wow Giants suck. 3 errors” - San Francisco Giants fans trash team’s defense after it blows a lead by committing three errors

The San Francisco Giants had a rough fourth inning defensively this afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. Playing at their home stadium, Oracle Park, the Giants carried a 2-0 lead into the top of the fourth inning.

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon was first up to bat. He reached on a fielding error by Giants infielder Thairo Estrada. Then, C.J. Cron singled to center field but reached second on a throwing error by Austin Slater. Blackmon moved up to third base.

One single and a run later, C.J. Cron scored, Brendan Rodgers reached second base, and Ryan McMahon reached first base safely after Estrada made yet another fielding error. By the time the Giants got out of the inning, they were down 3-2.

Better defense could've prevented it all, and Twitter made that abundantly clear with some heated reactions.

San Francisco Giants fans trash team for errors and blown lead

The San Francisco Giants are 30-25 this season.

This user spoke their mind plainly. Three errors in one inning is never something fans want to see from their team.

Logan Webb was pitching for the Giants. Sadly, we can only control what he's throwing, not what his defense is doing. At least only two of the runs were scored as earned against him.

Spurs Diva @SpursDiva7 How pissed off should Logan Webb be at his team right now How pissed off should Logan Webb be at his team right now 😡

This San Francisco Giants fan thinks the team's defense has deteriorated this season. Gabe Kapler likes to swap players in and out of the lineup almost every game, and this player thinks that's what's to blame.

sP @SiridaniPrime The #sfgiants defense has been a strength for many years, but is an absolute DONKEY this season. Kapler has got to stop the platoon-rotation system and let guys get comfortable at one position. This is not working. The #sfgiants defense has been a strength for many years, but is an absolute DONKEY this season. Kapler has got to stop the platoon-rotation system and let guys get comfortable at one position. This is not working.

For context, the second baseman this user refers to is Thairo Estrada, who committed two errors in the inning.

Connor @connor_talk @NickyPickzz Logan Webb should fire a fastball at the second baseman @NickyPickzz Logan Webb should fire a fastball at the second baseman

The Giants are 30-25 on the season, but this fan thinks they're terrible compared to last season. The 2021 Giants won 107 games, a total they probably won't replicate this year.

The Goat @Everylastgoat The Goat @Everylastgoat Wow, how bad are the SF Giants. Wow, how bad are the SF Giants. These guys are a shell of what they were last year, just a dreadful baseball team at this point. twitter.com/Everylastgoat/… These guys are a shell of what they were last year, just a dreadful baseball team at this point. twitter.com/Everylastgoat/…

Logan Webb was supposed to be pitching against the Colorado Rockies, but this fan thinks he was squaring off against his own defense and the umpire today.

jacob @mikeyastrzemski logan webb vs his teammates and the umpire logan webb vs his teammates and the umpire

Nobody wants to be mediocre, but this fan thinks the Giants have become just that recently. They're 6-6 over their last 12 games, which is worse than the Cincinnati Reds and even the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nate Snyder @Natespeare the Giants are 6-6 in their last 12 games, all against below .500 teams Reds, Phillies, Marlins, Rockies.



Definition of mediocre. the Giants are 6-6 in their last 12 games, all against below .500 teams Reds, Phillies, Marlins, Rockies. Definition of mediocre.

This San Francisco Giants fan picked the wrong time to walk away from the game. Or maybe it was the right time.

Bay Liotta as Henry CHill @CHilla415 I walked away for a minute and the rockies have taken the lead - wtf happened? Sounds like more infield defensive miscues? #SFGiants I walked away for a minute and the rockies have taken the lead - wtf happened? Sounds like more infield defensive miscues? #SFGiants

At the time of writing, the Giants are still trailing 2-3 in the sixth inning.

