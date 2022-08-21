"Wow! Thank you for your warm welcome" "We the fans are forever grateful" - MLB Twitter welcomes South Korean pop group ENHYPEN to Dodger Stadium for first pitch at Los Angeles Dodgers Korean Heritage Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Miami Marlins on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. LA celebrated Korean Heritage Night at the ballpark. To help them celebrate, they invited South Korean pop group ENHYPEN to throw out the first pitch.

Great times hosting @ENHYPEN at @Dodgers stadium!" - Justin Turner

Justin Turner, who caught one of the first pitches, took to Twitter to share the great time he had with the K-pop group. Turner put together a few pictures of himself and his fellow teammates alongside ENHYPEN. The pop group looked great as they sported custom Dodgers jerseys.

Many fans of the group expressed how much they appreciated Justin Turner and the Dodgers for making them and ENHYPEN feel welcome. As the group snapped a selfie and posed for pictures, some fans mentioned that the grouped looked very comfortable.

Turner is a fan-favorite among LA fans. Members of the boy band were able to see why when Turner snapped a couple of selfies with members of the group.

The snapshots turned out to be some great looking photos. Fans commented on how happy Turner looked. Turner can often be seen with that bright smile even out on the field during games.

MLB has been trying to figure out ways for their games to reach new audiences. The league had a series in London in 2019 and plans to do more in 2023. With MLB trying to grow the game, it only benefits teams to have events like Korean Heritage Night.

It seems like the the team also enjoyed their time meeting ENHYPEN. Dodger pitcher Tony Gonsilin posted a picture on his Instagram with teammate Alex Vesia and members of the group. It was great to see ENHYPEN embraced by the world of baseball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finish out the season hot

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a successful Korean Heritage Night with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. They look to stay hot to finish out the rest of this season.

Los Angeles sits comfortably with the best record in all of baseball. They have been dominant all season long. LA has been backed by great play this season from players like Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and Trea Turner. With teams like the New York Yankees continuing to have a rough stretch, it doesn't look like anyone's going to catch up with the Dodgers.

