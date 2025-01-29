Xander Bogaerts' sister Chandra receives sweet birthday wishes from her twin siblings

Xander Bogaerts has two siblings: his elder sister, Chandra, and his twin brother, Jair Bogaerts. On Tuesday, Chandra Bogaerts celebrated her birthday in style, surrounded by love and heartfelt wishes from her brothers, Xander and Jair. The close-knit trio took to Instagram stories to share the joyous occasion on Wednesday.

The birthday festivities began with a touching outdoor photo of the three siblings standing together. It was a post initially shared by Jair, which said:

"Happy Bday big sis ❤️❤️🥰👏."

The next story Chandra reposted was from the Padres slugger, where all three can be seen enjoying a dinner at a restaurant.

"Happy Birthday Too Our Beautiful Sis ❤️❤️😁😍." Xander wrote in his story.

Chandra also uploaded a solo photo of her.

"Happy birthday to me 🎉," she wrote.

Xander Bogaerts reunites with his father after 23 long years

Xander Bogaerts and his siblings, Jair and Chandra, were raised by their mother, Sandra Brown, in Aruba. For most part of their growing up, their father was away from family, in Hong Kong, but with the help of Sandra, he remained connected with the family, especially the two boys, calling them on during the festive season.

She never spoke negatively about Jan Marteen nor mentioned any reason why their dad left him. During an interview with the "Bleacher Report" in October 2019, Sandra said:

"Whatever happened between him and me, that was between him and me."

"She didn't make it feel like there was something missing," Chandra said of their mother.

As years went by, Chandra went to Hong Kong in 2012. She would often text her brothers with updates about their father.

Fast forward to the 2018 World Series, when Xander Bogaerts was playing for the Boston Red Sox, the whole family, including his father Jan Marteen, met with the infielder in an emotional reunion. The reunion took place after 23 long years.

