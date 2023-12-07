The New York Yankees completed the signing of star OF Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres via trade during the GM's winter meetings in Nashville, TN. While Soto takes the lead amongst all the other players in the deal, Padres OF Trent Grisham also makes his way to the Bronx, with the Padres receiving four pitchers and a catcher from the Bronx Bombers.

MLB analyst and current sportscaster Xavier Scruggs has given his opinion on the blockbuster trade. He said that while the deal could faze out between the two ballclubs, the Yanks took the initiative of honing their roster's might both in OF and batting. Thus, they decided to outlay a slew of pitchers to San Diego in exchange for Soto, in what can be termed a win-win deal between the two franchises.

Here's what he said on MLB Network Radio:

"I am glad we got something done. You know what, it makes both teams to me a little better within the roster. Arguably two of the greatest hitters we have in the game will be in the same lineup."

"The Yankees solved their outfield questions by landing Juan Soto" - MLBNetworkRadio

In exchange for five players (right-handers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vásquez, as well as catcher Kyle Higashioka), the 25-year-old Soto heads to New York with outfielder Trent Grisham.

Vásquez was the Yankees' thirteenth-ranked prospect and Thorpe is placed No. 99 overall on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. Giving up-and-coming pitchers was a little difficult for the Yanks, but in the end, they decided to trade a slew of pitchers for the Padres OF.

New York Yankees finally get the highly-touted and sought-after slugger, Juan Soto

Juan Soto concluded his 2023 season with San Diego, where he batted .275/.410/.519 (158 OPS+) in 162 games. With 109 RBIs, he slugged 35 home runs, 32 doubles, and a triple.

Soto, a four-time Silver Slugger and three-time All-Star, led the majors in walks with 132 and came in sixth in the National League MVP voting. GM A.J. Preller of the Padres said that GM Brian Cashman and the Yankees pursued him hard and were finally ready for a seven-player trade deal.

"All of Juan Soto’s home runs, set to the tune of Welcome to New York by Taylor Swift. This is art" - barstoolsports

To get Soto's bat in the lineup, the Yankees will take whatever defensive contribution he can muster. Adding quality hitters is the simplest approach to improving an offense that finished 25th in runs scored last season.

It's challenging to outperform Soto in that regard, as he's one of the best hitters in the game right now.

