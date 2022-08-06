“Y’all suck” “Eject Walker from your rotation. He’s a negative” - New York Mets fans livid with team's poor pitching performance against division rival in humbling loss

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves continued their pivotal five-game series tonight at Citi Field. The Mets took the first game of the series and came into play with a 4.5 game lead in the NL East.

The New York Mets pitching struggled, giving up 9 runs in total, losing by a score of 9-6.

"FINAL: #Mets 6 - Atlanta 9" -@Mets

Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker had an abysmal pitching performance. Walker managed to go 1 inning, allowing 8 earned runs.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the tough loss. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across the platform following tonight's game.

One Atlanta Braves fan scarcastically said that the Mets sucked after the game tonight.

Another fan said that the Mets need to get rid of Walker after his performance on the mound.

Others are glad that the team showed some fight to make a comeback after being down by as many as eight runs.

Niiko 🗡 @ItsNiikoYT 🏽 Take both games tomorrow 🏽 @Mets Tough loss, there was so many chances to win this game. Still proud of this team for fighting back. Shoutout to the bullpen as well🏽 Take both games tomorrow @Mets Tough loss, there was so many chances to win this game. Still proud of this team for fighting back. Shoutout to the bullpen as well 💪🏽 Take both games tomorrow 🙏🏽

Overall, a tough loss at home for the Mets, but the Braves are an exceptional team. No matter how high a team is in the standings, they cannot be expected to win every game.

08/05: Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Game Highlights

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

The Braves started scoring going early, with four runs in the first inning. The first run came from an RBI double off the bat of first baseman Matt Olson.

"Gives the @Braves a first inning lead Gives you a free drink and fries tomorrow" -@Braves

Eddie Rosario blasted a three-run home run to extend the early lead to 4-0. It was his third home run of the season.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally



Three-run homer for Eddie. Super Rosario sighting at Citi FieldThree-run homer for Eddie. Super Rosario sighting at Citi Field 🍄Three-run homer for Eddie. https://t.co/M4sJsmaM8o

"Super Rosario sighting at Citi Field Three-run homer for Eddie." - Bally Sports: Braves

Michael Harris then connected with a home run to extend the lead to 5-0.

MLB HR Videos @MLBHRVideos Michael Harris II - Atlanta Braves (10)

Michael Harris II - Atlanta Braves (10) https://t.co/yzRU0xS04z

"Michael Harris II - Atlanta Braves (10)" -@MLBHRVideos

The Braves would add three more runs to extend their lead to 8-0 on RBI's from Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario. The Mets mounted a comeback, but their efforts fell short, as the Braves went on to win by a score of 9-6.

Overall, a key win for the Braves as they make-up for their loss in the first game of the series. The Mets' lead in the NL East is down to 3.5 games. The two teams will square off for a double-header tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 PM EDT.

