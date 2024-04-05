Yankee Stadium set to open upper deck for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami game after tickets go on presale

Inter Miami CF superstar and global soccer icon Lionel Messi is set to make an appearance at Yankee Stadium in September, and tickets released earlier today, starting at $210. The Miami-based side, owned by soccer great David Beckham, is set to face New York City FC on Sept. 21 for their MLS matchup.

In anticipation of the high demand for tickets due to Messi's first appearance in New York, the team has already announced that it will open the stadium's upper deck to fit in more fans.

Lionel Messi is regarded by many as the best soccer player to ever play the sport, and his arrival in the MLS has caused many to flock to Inter Miami games across the country. Having started his career with FC Barcelona in Spain's La Liga after graduating from their academy, the Argentine has taken the world by storm.

He has won virtually every individual award and the 2022 FIFA World Cup to go along with it. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Messi has now made his impact in the MLS.

His impact on the league is clear for all to see. After guiding them to their first trophy last year, Messi and his Miami teammates will be looking to win the MLS this year. His arrival to the league has already caused ticket prices to soar across the country and the Yankee Stadium in New York is now preparing for his arrival.

New York City FC, who share Yankee Stadium with the Yankees, have already announced that they will open the upper deck of the stadium for the game. This only happens when there is a high demand for tickets and a chance to see Messi in action will surely do the trick. Tickets for the game went on presale today, and the cheapest option starts at $210, while the most expensive goes upwards of $1,400.

Yankees vs Marlins game at Yankee Stadium delayed due to solar eclipse

New York Yankees are set to take on the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on Monday, but authorities have announced that the game will be delayed by four hours due to the solar eclipse. While the game was originally scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m. ET, it will now begin at 6:05 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The upcoming solar eclipse is expected to be visible from New York City from 2:10 p.m. ET, despite it being a partial eclipse since it falls in the path of totality. The Yankees have shared their concerns about playing in the middle of the solar eclipse as they announced the delay of their MLB tie.

