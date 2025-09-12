“Yankees absolutely f***** him” - Fans blast team after manager Aaron Boone admits Anthony Volpe has been playing through injury

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated that Anthony Volpe has been playing through a partial labrum tear, leaving fans disturbed, given the shortstop's woes on both offense and defense.Ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers, Boone made a major announcement regarding Volpe. He said the shortstop re-aggravated his shoulder during Sunday's game, but that had nothing to do with why he was left off from the starting lineup in Wednesday's game. He also mentioned that he suffered the injury in May.“So the timeline of it is, obviously, he had the incident in May where he dove and hurt his shoulder a little bit but felt it,&quot; Boone said. &quot;At that time, we MRI’d it -- he had a partial labrum tear that I think they felt was an old injury. And really it was more just aggravating it, probably more the swelling of it. So once that went down, he was good to go.&quot;He’s aggravated it a couple of times since then, Sunday being one of them. And each time it’s kind of added to some swelling, I think. So he said something the other day about it, we MRI’d it again, and it shows a little bit more of a labrum tear -- but nothing we think is going to land him on the IL or that he can’t continue to play through. He already feels better today.”After learning about this development, fans have once again trolled the manager and the organization for being one of the leading reasons behind why the Yankees have been poor in the infield this season. One fan bluntly put it:&quot;Labrum tears don’t just heal. You have to get it surgically repaired. He probably damaged it way more playing for the last 4 months with it hurt like that. @Yankees absolutely f**ked him. They ran him out every fucking day and watched him struggle knowing he was hurt and did nothing about it. I feel awful for the kid. He didn’t deserve that. People need to be fired Hal.&quot;Rob 🇺🇸 🗽🐿️ @rmny1976LINK@snyyankees Labrum tears don’t just heal. You have to get it surgically repaired. He probably damaged it way more playing for the last 4 months with it hurt like that. @Yankees absolutely fucked him. They ran him out every fucking day and watched him struggle knowing he was hurt and did&quot;Continue to play through? As in playing like the worst offensive player in the sport?&quot; another fan said.&quot;Ah yes, the tried and true “walk it off” approach to a labrum tear,&quot; one fan took a sarcastic dig.With postseason approaching, one fan wants Yankees to leave Anthony Volpe off the postseason roster. The fan wrote:&quot;Just leave him off the playoff roster like you did with LeMahieu put him on the IL.&quot;Jesse Guerrero @jesse30guerreroLINK@snyyankees Just leave him off the playoff roster like you did with LeMahieu put him on the IL&quot;Didn't Boone JUST say yesterday he doesn't think Volpe's shoulder has been an issue and that he's been healthy for months now?&quot; one fan added.&quot;I’ve said it for yrs. my biggest issue with Boone is the lying. maybe Volpe doesn’t want the medical out. Maybe FO doesn’t. But Boone time &amp; again goes in front of media &amp; says a player is fine then later on it coms out that they’re not. Could’ve spared Volpe a lot of vitriol,&quot; one fan posted.Anthony Volpe to continue playing says Aaron BooneIn his address to reporters, Aaron Boone also mentioned that Anthony Volpe will continue to play despite the labrum tear and that the team will monitor the situation to determine if any action needs to be taken regarding the injury.&quot;I don't expect it to be an issue, but that being said, if he goes out there and aggravates it again we may have to look at it more,&quot; Volpe said. &quot;We'll MRI it again regardless at the end of the season. But right now it looks like he should be good to go in the next couple days.&quot;This suggests that Volpe might return to the lineup sooner rather than later. It could come as early as the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox.