The New York Yankees have made headlines by acquiring Juan Soto, who was one of the most sought-after players in the offseason. After weeks of speculation, they finally finalized a trade with the San Diego Padres to add the three-time All-Star to their roster.

To arrange the most powerful lineup for the upcoming season, the Yankees have parted ways with Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Drew Thorpe, and welcomed Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the Padres.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season, especially with the Judge-Soto power duo on the team. Meanwhile, an old tweet from Jon Heyman, an MLB insider and New York Post columnist, has resurfaced (though it has since been deleted) and it seems to be perfectly fitting for this occasion.

A year ago, Heyman reported a potential trade rumor of Aaron Judge to the San Francisco Giants, but he made an error in spelling Judge's name.

Juan Soto was not a free agent during the offseason, but he was one of the must-have players. Given the financial situation of the Padres, many experts have agreed that his trade was a good move.

With Soto in the lineup and Judge, Jake Bauers, Giancarlo Stanton, and Greg Allen as reserves, the Yankees have strengthened their outfield department. Soto could become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, but there is a high probability that he will sign a long-term contract and stay with the Yankees.

Juan Soto’s time with San Deigo Padres

Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres along with Josh Bell in 2022 by the Washington Nationals. Although Soto only spent two seasons in San Diego, his impact was significant despite the short time frame.

During the regular season, Soto played in 214 games and had a batting slash line of .265/.405/.488 with a .893 OPS. He had 125 RBIs and hit 41 home runs for the franchise.

In the 2022 postseason, Soto played for the Padres and went to the Championship League until they were stopped by the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto hit two home runs and got seven RBIs with a slashing of .247/.317/.398 and a .716 OPS.

Soto was selected to the 2023 All-Star game and won the Silver Slugger award as an outfielder, along with Ronald Acuna Jr. from the Braves and Mookie Betts from the Dodgers.

