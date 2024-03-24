Yankees' Alex Verdugo sits out Mexican Series to welcome third child with girlfriend Yamille Alcala

New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo has stayed behind and won't feature in the upcoming two-game exhibition series against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City.

According to Bryan Hoch, Verdugo's girlfriend, Yamille Alcala, will soon welcome the third child, suggesting why the outfielder didn't go to Mexico City for the series. The couple are parents to two sons, A.J. and Efrain.

The exhibition series will be played on Mar. 24 and 25 at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City. The series will mark the end of the Yankees' spring training schedule, before they turn up against the Houston Astros on Mar. 28.

Jonathan Papelbon calls Alex Verdugo 'lazy'; outfielder hits back

Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon called Alex Verdugo 'late, lazy and unproductive," tweeting:

However, Alex Verdugo can't seem to care less for Papelbon's remarks.

"Honestly, I don't care about anything he says," Verdugo told USA Today's Pete Caldera. "I don't know him personally. I've never even seen him around the clubhouse in the four years that I was with the Red Sox."

Verdugo thinks that it's Papelbon's emotional nature that could be the reason for the outburst.

"I don't feel like he has any idea what was going on the team, in house," said Verdugo, per Caldera. "He's always been a guy that's very emotional and kind of crazy in a way. He doesn't really care. He kind of just says what he wants, with no filter to him.''

"But honestly, he has a right to his opinion, and if that's how he feels, that's how he feels,'' he added. "Hopefully, he feels better, he got his little reaction out, whatever. I don't care."

Alex Verdugo was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Boston Red Sox in a trade that sent three pitchers to Fenway Park.

He has got 35 plate appearances this spring, in which he is hitting .257 with an OPS of .357. He has recorded nine hits, three RBIs and one stolen base.

