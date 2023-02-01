Aaron Judge had to play a lot of time in center field in 2022 due to a variety of reasons. For starters, he's the New York Yankees' best outfielder and moving him to center was the only way to alleviate poor performances and injuries and keep the outfield with good production and defense.

He played pretty well there for being one of the biggest players in baseball and a natural corner outfielder. Now that the Yankees have Harrison Bader in town, a center fielding Judge is likely a thing of the past.

However, beat writer Bryan Hoch believes Judge might not be done patrolling center.

He said on Talkin' Yanks:

"Aaron Judge is not done playing center field. He told me that at the Baseball Writer's Dinner. We were talking about Gold Glove awards. He played so much center field and he also played right field that the voters didn't know where to put him."

He continued:

"And I said something something along the lines of, 'Well, the good news is you'll mostly be in right field this year.' He kind of looked at me with that Judge look with one eyebrow up and he says, 'Why? Did you think I wasn't good in center field?' ... I said, 'You know, Harrison Bader is there.' and he said, 'I'm not done in center field yet, Bader's not going to play 162 out there.'"

Bader is an excellent center fielder, but Judge is right: he won't play every single game. There's room for Judge to spend a little bit of time there, even if the Yankees don't think it's entirely necessary.

How good was Aaron Judge in center field?

For several years, Aaron Judge has been one of the premier defensive outfielders due to his solid range, large frame for getting balls high in the air and cannon arm.

In centerfield in 2022, that continued. Center is much harder to play than right field, but Judge did it well.

Aaron Judge in center field

In 630 innings in center, Judge recorded one defensive run saved. That's not spectacular, but it is very solid. For comparison, he had 2 DRS in right field in about 500 innings.

For his career, he has 61 defensive runs saved.

Poll : 0 votes