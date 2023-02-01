DJ LeMahieu joined the New York Yankees in 2020 without a set position to play. Three years later, that is still true. He moves around the infield but doesn't have a secure position to play.

Now that he's healthy again, it's something the Yankees will have to address. They once again have too many players for the positions. Jon Morosi believes the Yankees might shuffle things around.

Morosi said:

"DJ LeMahieu, the excitement surrounding his return to health in 2023 will be one of the key stories of this Yankees Spring Training and some very encouraging signs early on... DJ right now, looks as though there was no foot issue at all."

He added that the Yankees have first base locked up and have just settled with second baseman Gleyber Torres:

"Upon Rizzo's return, first base not really a need. The second base conversation is interesting, of course they just settled with Gleyber Torres on salary arbitration. I could see LeMahieu splitting his time between second and third depending on the situation there."

DJ LeMahieu will return in 2023

Third base is another option where there is a player already there, but it may not matter:

"Do they end up moving Gleyber Torres at some point in Spring Training? At third base, we know well the struggles of Josh Donaldson at third base last year, especially during the postseason... We have to remember that DJ has been an MVP caliber player ever since arriving in the Bronx and they just simply did not have him during the course of the postseason."

If the Yankees move on from Donaldson, then this is a moot point. If they're unable to, which seems more likely, then it becomes an issue of shuffling players around.

DJ LeMahieu expectations for 2023

When healthy, DJ LeMahieu has been one of the best players the New York Yankees have. Without him, they're a very different team.

With him in 2023, they should be better. The projections expect a good year from the infielder. They expect somewhere around 2.4 fWAR and a 115 wRC+. He'll likely anchor the defense with stellar performances wherever he plays.

