Yankees could churn up biggest gamble this offseason as they look to target Padres' star Juan Soto, suggests reports

The New York Yankees will look to surprise the masses if they manage to land Juan Soto this offseason. Looking back at the previous season, the Bronx Bombers will definitely look to inject some serious hitting and pace into the roster, and who better to do that than the high-octane Padres' OF Soto?

The starting rotation will need to be changed, but it's also crucial to have another left-handed hitter, which is where Soto's name comes up.

"Juan Soto to the Yankees is the only thing that can save the offseason" - UnhingedPatrick

Since last winter, New York has struggled with depth in the outfield. They reportedly tried to get Bryan Reynolds out of the Pirates' hands, but it didn't work out.

Soto has one year left under team control before entering free agency, but this still might be a wise investment as he won't be eligible for free agency until the end of the 2024 campaign.

It doesn't seem like there is a better time to negotiate a deal for the rising superstar as the positional gap in left field is now being filled by stand-ins. The type of outcomes the team experiences when Aaron Judge is hurt makes it clear that the offense isn't the same without him.

However, the Bombers become much more dangerous when you add Soto, another tremendously productive left-handed bat who can wear down pitchers to their bones.

"What would it take for the Yankees to get Juan Soto?" - FiresideYankees

Could the Yankees land Juan Soto in New York City?

In order to avoid arbitration, Juan Soto and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract in January. Before becoming a UFA in 2025, he is scheduled for one more arbitration round the following season.

Heyman put the odds of him getting dealt at "10 percent" at the start of the current season, but now that percentage value might be increasing.

"Juan Soto hits his career-high 35th home run!" - TalkinBaseball_

In 2022, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the player had turned down the Washington Nationals' offer of a 15-year, $440 million contract, which would have made it certain that he becomes the highest-paid MLB player in history.

"I think we'll see the Yankees go after Soto and Yamamoto. Bellinger may scare them a bit (he's going to land a big deal on a big walk year). Any of these scenarios work well for the Yankees. I also think Soto would be a good player for Dominguez to grow up with in the majors. Similar profile at the plate (good eye, good power)" - YankeeSource

The Padres have at least one more year of control over Soto's deal through arbitration if they decide they can't afford to outbid that. San Diego might want to retain him for at least a portion of the 2024 season, even though it seems like their chances of making the playoffs this year are slim.

However, the Bronx Bombers will closely monitor his situation and will try to lure him to NYC on a mammoth contract.